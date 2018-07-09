Moyo speaks against ‘T-shirt corruption’

Masvingo Bureau

Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) presidential candidate Dr Nkosana Moyo last week said he would not use beer and party regalia to woo supporters because it was tantamount to sowing the seeds of corruption in society. Dr Moyo is one of the 23 presidential candidates vying for office in harmonised elections slated for July 30.

He was addressing a poorly attended public meeting at Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo.

Dr Moyo said giving out T-shirts and beer during campaigns was the root cause of corruption.

“I will not give out any beer or party T-shirts to supporters, many people have turned the election period into a transaction, which is really bad,” said Dr Moyo.

“You should secure the future of your children first and ask yourself where they are getting all the money for the T-shirts and beer, this is where corruption begins.”

Dr Moyo urged Zimbabweans to put all the 23 presidential candidates in the coming election on a scale and choose a candidate with the capacity to fix all the problems currently bedevilling the country.

“We have 23 presidential candidates and the electorate should look and see who has qualifications to meet and fix the economic problems that we are facing, probably someone with experience on economic issues,” he said.

Dr Moyo said Zimbabweans will elect him president of Zimbabwe if they took heed of his advice.

“No country has had a free and fair election because by nature in every aspect of life where there is competition there is always cheating, but as I see it there is no competition in this election,” he said.

“If citizens follow what I say, I will win this election.”