Gokwe stuck with 10 unclaimed bodies

12 Oct, 2022 - 17:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Gokwe stuck with 10 unclaimed bodies

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

GOKWE District Hospital authorities have engaged the police seeking assistance in clearing its mortuary which has 10 unclaimed bodies.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed.

“Among the unclaimed bodies are five infants whose bodies were found dumped and five adults some of whom have not been claimed since 2020. According to our culture, it is important to accord our departed relatives a decent burial so it’s important that those missing their relatives do visit Gokwe District Hospital,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting