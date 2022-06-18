Go green and attain a dream bathroom

Home & Garden

It is a well-known fact that our planet has reached a tipping point and there is an urgent need to re-evaluate our lifestyle choices so they have a lesser impact on the environment.

This, of course, requires large-scale change, but if we all do our bit then progress can be made in the right direction.

In the current scenario, sustainability drivers when renovating bathrooms have become critical given the context of global warming and the extinction of natural resources. This has led to a shift in design curation and makeovers of bathrooms. Going green does not mean you have to compromise on wellness, comfort or luxury. In fact, the opposite is closer to the truth. A greener, more eco-conscious space exudes comfort, calm and simplistic luxury. Changing your habits and greening your bathroom will help make the planet greener, your home healthier, and your personal health more robust.

The green bathroom of today focuses on the economical use of precious resources and the well-being of people.

Finding an environmentally friendly (or friendlier) option for almost every equipment element and building material is no longer troublesome. From choices of flooring and fixtures to designing with a recyclable and reusable mindset, one can easily help reduce pollution and save water and energy with just a few changes.

Here are tips to help you build and style more green bathrooms, and choose elements that are aesthetic while providing you with a smart yet sustainable options.

Use natural materials for fixtures

When you are considering renovating your bathroom, look for cabinets made from environmentally friendly, organic materials. Natural materials are free from harmful, pollution-causing compounds and can be easily recycled later. Counter tops made from glass, wood, or stone give a prestigious, well-crafted look and are better for the environment than acrylic, MDF or similar materials.

Ventilation

Good air quality is an indispensable component of a well-designed, sustainable bathroom. The bathroom is usually the most humid space in the house, therefore requires suitable ventilation to keep the air renewed, clean, and free from any infections.

Too much humidity in a concentrated space permits mould and mildew to grow, which can damage building materials and lead to health issues. To keep the surplus dampness in your bathroom under control, install an energy-efficient ventilation fan. Bathroom ventilation fans have benefited from new machinery that make them more efficient than ever.

Air purifying plants

The addition of air-purifying plants can also help to improve the air quality in your bathroom, especially in the context of the pollution-ridden world in which we live. Lush greenery will not only keep the air clean but will also add an element of beauty to the space while keeping it minimal.

Fill your cupboard with recyclables

Organic and paraben-free bathroom products such as moisturisers, face wipes, fibre towels, toilet rolls and shampoos all do their part to help the eco-system recover. Using eco-friendly ingredients and recyclable bottles is ideal for creating a greener more sustainable bathroom. Natural products are healthy for your skin and body, while also good for our world and future generations.

Having said so, the rule of thumb for eco-friendly bathrooms is that the fewer pollutants and mould, the better the indoor air quality. It is only fair that we make some small yet meaningful changes to re-purpose these spaces which have less impact on the environment and at the same time are stylish and sustainable. – IOLNews