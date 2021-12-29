GMB works on grain payments

GMB has expressed readiness to handle the anticipated larger volumes of grain with refurbishments of silos across the country almost complete.

Herald Reporter

Farmers that delivered grain to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and are yet to receive their payments have been advised to visit their depots and update their banking details.

They have also been encouraged to register for a GMB Farmer Card and a Know-Your-Customer (KYC) account for prompt payments.

In a statement on Monday, GMB acting chief executive Mr Forward Takaindisa said those with KYC accounts that have low transaction limits should upgrade them with their respective banks.

“The Grain Marketing Board is appealing to all farmers that delivered grain this intake season and have not yet been paid to visit their depot and update their banking details.

“We urge all farmers with low KYC accounts, that is accounts with low transaction limits to upgrade to full KYC accounts with their respective banks.

“Alternatively, farmers are encouraged to register for a GMB Farmer Card, a full KYC account for prompt payments. GMB depots will be open during this festive season except for public holidays only,” he said.

Mr Takaindisa said for any clarification, farmers should contact the GMB corporate communications department on (0242) 701898 or email [email protected]

A number of farmers have been complaining over delays in payments.

Some farmers complained that they were lagging behind in terms of summer cropping preparations due to delays in payments.

GMB gets money from Treasury every week for grain purchases. Treasury allocated $60 billion to the GMB to buy the maize and traditional grains from farmers.