Gas company directors loses US$33 200 to robbers

Two men who operate a gas company in Ruwa yesterday lost a pistol and over US$33 200 to five armed robbers who intercepted a vehicle they were travelling in.

The armed robbers were traveling in a Honda Fit when they intercepted a Toyota Wish that the complainants were travelling in.

They then disarmed the complainants of their Tokarev Pistol before stealing the money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred along an unnamed dust road at Damafalls Industrial area, Ruwa on May 31, 2023.

“Five suspects travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle intercepted a Toyota Wish vehicle with two complainants who operate a gas company .

“The suspects disarmed the complainants of a Tokarev pistol before stealing a cellphone and U$33 214 being cash for the day’s sales.

Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station,” he said.