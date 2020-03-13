Gary Tight tops weekend events

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

IT IS women’s month! It started on Sunday but as much as we celebrate the women’s month, all parents are special. Single mothers do a great and strenuous job in raising children and deserve a pat on the back for being resolute.

Today we celebrate them in giving both of them the much needed relief in weekend entertainment.

Women’s Day celebrations

Women’s Day may have been a week ago but we still celebrate women’s month. They are our mothers, sisters and mates.

Today Machipisa shopping Centre in Highfield celebrates women through a commemorative event at Theatre PaBridge running under the theme “Time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women”.

This is an extraordinary look on women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.

Their look on local women is not in contradiction of the international outlook of “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights”.

They are all counting for women and girls everywhere.

The commemorative event will start at 1pm featuring dance, poetry, theatre and music.

Gary Tight launch

It has been long overdue.

Gary Tight has grown from more than a young Prince Edward Jazz Band boy we would marvel on from his school days, to a crooner of repute who now plays alongside seasoned musicians like Silent Nqo, Takakunda Mukundi and Stavo who plays saxophone for Jah Prayzah.

He has collaborated with Zimbabwe’s top music exports Oliver Mtukudzi and Thomas Mapfumo.

This is the son of veteran musician Willom Tight who has finally come of age to launch his solo album.

The launch at Eastpoint Night Club will be the biggest event of the weekend.

The who’s who of the local entertainment scene are expected to attend.

Elephant and Pineapple

Well it is a Book Café rebirth, no matter how you look at it.

It may be under a different name but then people who may have been instrumental in breathing life to Book Café are involved, and they are putting in extra effort to make sure Elephant and Pineaple is working towards improving local arts.

After a successful poetry double bill featuring legends Chirikure Chirikure and Albert Nyati last night, the venue will tonight host an acoustic night featuring the hilarious band Chikwata 263.

Artisana Cafe

A similar Acoustic Night will be held at National Gallery’s Artisana café featuring the high-riding Fusion 5 Mangwiro tonight.

Supporting acts include instrumentalist and Dream Star Zimbabwe winner Taffie Matiure, and the energetic Wenyombwe Band Zimbabwe, winner of the international Imagine Music Experience competition.

Sunday Special

Instead of a chilled Sunday that usually ends up at Motor Action Sports Club, Hararians will this weekend have a great option, especially for the mature audience.

The Chibuku Road To Fame winners, Travellers Band — all the way from Gweru —will introduce their jazz to Harare.

They will work under the Back 2 Jazzics brand, a platform that seeks to promote jazz music even under the torturous environment that only supports contemporary music.

This will be a great wrap up to a good weekend.