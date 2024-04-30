All set for Nyabinde’s album launch tonight

Valerie Mpundu and Gloria Muruva

All is set for afro-fusion-jazz artist, Aggabu Nyabinde’s album launch tonight at the 7Arts Theatre in Avondale.

The album, titled ‘Honai’, is a testimony of his life and how he has grown in the music industry.

‘Honai’ has 11 tracks, with three songs dedicated to his late father, Bob ‘The Headmaster’ Nyabinde.

In an interview with Agga, he said the stage is set for the album launch, adding that he is happy with the endorsements and support he is getting from fellow artistes and fans.

“The day has finally come and I am happy that the album is ready. All roads lead to Avondale tonight, I chose to host the album launch this Tuesday because tomorrow is a holiday, therefore people will be relaxed. I encourage my fans to come and witness the launch of this grand album,” he said.

Agga said the three songs dedicated to his late father remind him of the time he spent with his father.

“This album is sentimental as it is the first time I am performing without my father, that’s why l have dedicated three songs to him. The songs are ‘Garai Neni’, ‘Samatenga’ and ‘Chisingaurayi’.

“Garai Neni’ is a popular hymn that reminds me of my father. He might be gone but he is not forgotten. He taught me all that I know. My brother Albert fronts this track.

“Samatenga’ is a rendition of the late great Simon Chimbetu. Sulumani Chimbetu gave me the nod to redo the song. No copyright infringements were made, I sat down with Mukoma Sulu and he gave me the green light. On that song, l featured a rising gospel musician, Denzel Malakai,” said Agga.

“Chisingaurayi’ was on my father’s list, unfortunately he was taken away too soon. I lovethis song. l would always jokingly ask him to sell it to me as I wanted to be a huge part of it. By doing this song, l am honouring his wish. He wanted me to sing the song someday,” he said.

“This is the first album I am doing without my father. To me, it is to say, “Baba, I made it. Look at your son,” he said.

Agga added that the album has various collaborations from different artistes, including Mbeu, Selmor Mtukudzi and Denzel Malakai.

“I did collaborations with different rising artists, including my band members, to also give them a chance to showcase their talent,” said the musician.

The title track ‘Honai’ is a collaboration with Mbeu done after a public plea for the due to work together.

Both of them were nurtured at Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

“I recorded my first album with Mono Mkundu and then took it to Dr Oliver Mtukudzi. He bluntly told me that it was a rushed project. It was a bitter pill for me to swallow but now I understand what he meant. Like fine wine, I have matured,” recounted Agga.

In 2020, Agga was nominated for the ZIMAs in the best traditional music category. The following year, he was nominated in the best Afro-jazz category. ln 2022, Aggathen scooped an award for the best Afro-jazz musician.

“This award is special to me because it is the same accolade my father won in 2004. Eighteen years later, I won it too,” said Agga.