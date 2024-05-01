Social worker to launch book

Arts Reporter

Desmond Chikamhi, a Mandela Washington fellow and development practitioner, is set to launch his first book titled “Yes You Can” on Friday at Cresta Jameson Hotel in Harare from 5pm to 9pm.

The World Life Changers founder and executive director, who has been involved in community development since 2018, said the book is designed to open readers’ minds to a world of possibilities in spite of their circumstances.

“The book carries some invaluable wisdom nuggets for a victorious life and my hope is that it will unleash a culture of excellence and productivity amongst our people.

“It is a landmark motivational publication designed to equip and empower readers to chase their dreams and bring them to fruition.

“It is an antidote to the lethargy, demotivation and fear,” Chikamhi said.

The Zaka-born community builder, who grew up under challenging circumstances, said the wisdom in the book is derived from his difficult personal experiences.

“The goal is to demonstrate that impossibilities only exist in our minds. Once we reconfigure our minds to operate in a positive way, nothing is impossible. Life is there for the taking for anyone who can dash and grab it with both hands.

“The book launch is, therefore, going to be a life celebration as we share ideas and life nuggets on how to get ahead and stay ahead. Its all about daring each other not only to dream, but to also see our dreams materialising,” Chikamhi said.

The event is set to be curated by creative agency Esteem Communications while various influencers, corporate leaders and creatives are expected to attend the event.

“We have enlisted the services of Esteem Communications to help us curate the launch and all is in place for an uplifting life experience.

Music and entertainment will be provided by Sabastian Magacha, Mavery very, Loice Manzunzu, Fire Colloso and Simbarashe Mparira,” Chikamhi said.

Chikamhi, who has implemented a number of life changing community development projects around Zimbabwe, said working with vulnerable communities to change their lives was the biggest inspiration behind the book.

“Working with communities and getting to change their lives through our organisation was the biggest inspiration behind this book. My eyes were opened to possibilities and I want fellow Zimbabweans and readers across the world to see things the same way.

During Cyclone Idai, we assisted over 10 000 families in Chimanimani under one of our Disaster and Relief Programmes, where we respond to natural disasters that befall our vulnerable communities. We donated non-food items like crutches, wheelchairs, blankets and clothes worth thousands, with support from United Methodist Church in the United Kingdom,” Chikamhi said.

Various guests among them academics, politicians, company executives and creatives are expected to attend the event.