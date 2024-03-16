From factory worker to master carpenter

Lifestyle Writer

“The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.” — Mark Zuckerberg.

For Guidance Mudyiwa (45) from Budiriro 2, this was more than just a saying from the billionaire Facebook founder.

It was a guiding principle that pushed him to take a risk that would change his life forever.

After 10 years of working in a factory, Mudyiwa decided to quit his job and pursue his dream of becoming a carpenter.

In 2013, he left his stable job at a printing company and embarked on a journey of risk-taking and hard work, which eventually led to his success as a self-employed carpenter.

The journey began in 2013 when Mudyiwa, a father of three, decided to try his hand at carpentry after learning the trade from his brother.

Mudyiwa’s business, running under the name, Just Pools, is located just a few metresaway from the bustling Mashwede area, and is a true testament to the power of passion and hard work.

What began as a means of survival in 2013 has been transformed into a thriving business, specialised in crafting pool tables that have garnered him success and financial stability.

He carves each pool table with meticulous attention to detail, and his finished products have found a loyal following among local enthusiasts.

His determination and hard work paid off as he not only achieved financial success but also fulfilled his dream of building a beautiful house in Budiriro 2.

His small workshop has become a gold mine, employing six workers and generating an impressive income.

“I was in the printing industry for 10 years, and I am a journeyman class 1 machine printer. I left the printing industry in 2013 and decided to follow in my brother’s footsteps.

“He was making a killing from selling pool tables,” he said.

From earning peanuts in his previous job, Mudyiwa is now able to rake in an average of US$3 000 per month after expenses, and in a good month, he can make up to US$6 000.

“We make pool tables from scratch, and we can produce 20 to 30 of them each month. Some we sell and others we give to people to place at different sites and take 75 percent of the revenue they generate.”

The company, Just Pool, has become a home for six employees who now rely on it for their livelihoods.

“I am so happy that all six of my employees can send their children to school thanks to this business. One of them has even managed to buy a plot of land and build a house for his family.”

Mudyiwa’s fortunes took a turn for the better in 2017 when he was able to acquire a stand in Budiriro 2.

“I think things started to work in 2017 when I managed to buy a stand in Budiriro 2 and in 2018, I had completed building my house.”

Although he started small, he is now one of the most successful carpenters at Glen View 8 home industry complex.

With the cheapest table pool going for a minimum of US$900, he is earning more than enough to earn a decent living.

Mudyiwa has a strong base of customers and delivers as far afied as Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

However, Mudyiwa’s ambitions do not halt there; he envisions expanding his horizons to Mozambique, showcasing his exceptional carpentry skills to a wider market.

“We are currently working to establish a strong branch of our organisation in Mozambique, specifically in Chimoio. We already have an operational presence there, but we want to expand further.

“In Zimbabwe, we are looking to expand our reach to other areas such as Bulawayo, where we are receiving a significant number of inquiries. This expansion will help us serve more people and provide more opportunities.”

Carpentry did not only bring Mudyiwa financial success , but also exposed him to the world of farming.

“In 2017, I met a client who could not pay me in cash but instead offered me two cows in exchange for a pool table. I accepted his offer, and it was a turning point in my career.”

This new-found interest opened up new possibilities for him.

“In the very same year, I acquired a plot. I bought four more cows and as of today, I have 20 cattle.”

At the rate he is going, Mudyiwa is on track to become a renowned farmer in Chivhu.

“Not only am I specialising in cattle farming, but I am also expanding into horticulture. I recently drilled a borehole and soon my tomatoes, carrots, and cabbages will be ready for the market.”

Mudyiwa’s story is an inspiring example of how hard work and determination can lead to success, even when the odds are stacked against you.

Mudyiwa’s journey from working in a factory to running his own business and expanding into farming shows that with perseverance and a willingness to take risks, anyone can achieve their dreams.

This story is a testament to the power of the human spirit and the importance of never giving up. Mudyiwa is an inspiration to anyone who is chasing their goals, no matter what challenges they may face.

His bold decision to leave a stable job and venture into the unknown has led to remarkable achievements, proving that with dedication and courage, anyone can carve out a fulfilling and prosperous life.

Mudyiwa is hungry for more succes and wants to make the most out of the opportunities created by the Second Republic.

With such talent on display, the continent is probably looking at “Just Pool “sooner rather than later.