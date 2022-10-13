Freeman, Chris Martin conclude video shoot

Acting Entertainment Editor

Man of the moment Zimdancehall artiste Freeman and Jamaican superstar Christopher Martin have shot a musical video for the song, “Zimbabwean Queen”.

The video was shot at The Venue in Avondale on Monday and Tuesday and is set to shock the market.

The Jamaican artiste left the country on Tuesday after finishing his part of the shoot, while Freeman and his team had to conclude the last set.

They were dressed by songstress and designer Feli Nandi, who also shared some of the garments on her social media pages which went viral too, resulting in many asking what it was about.

It emerged that she was part of the styling team together with Zim Apparels.

Freeman confirmed yesterday in an interview with The Herald Arts that they have concluded the shoot with post production already in motion.

“Yes, I can confirm that we shot the video for the song ‘Zimbabwean Queen’ on Monday and Tuesday at The Venue in Avondale, Harare,” he said.

“In fact, 60 percent of the video production was done there with the rest being concluded somewhere. We had been planning for it and said we will do it soon after the album launch celebrations before Chris Martin returns to his Jamaican base.”

He said the video was shot by Slimdoggz Entertainment, who are well known for working with musicians such as Killer T, Lady Squanda, the late Soul Jah Love and Shinsoman among others.

“It took us about eight hours during the first day and then the other day which did not involve Chris Martin.”

Feli Nandi and Zim Apparels played a pivotal role in the video as they gave us the “Zimbabwe-National-African look,” said Freeman.

He said they had discussed the script together.

“I didn’t write the script but it was a tag team and I am happy that Chris Martin liked it also.

We had no well-known models as vixens in the shoot but decided to have new faces and I know Zimbabweans will like it. Everything there is African.

“We hope to have maybe some snippets from Chris Martin since he only did only one-day shoot, it’s still negotiable and debatable, rather we can work with what is there already,” he explained.

The video will be out soon.

According to close sources, the video will première on regional and international platforms.

“The video is expected to be out before summer season ends as it will also help to promote the song regionally and internationally.

“It is expected to premiere on regional and international platforms such as Trace Africa, Trace, Jamaican TV538 and BET among others. That is what he is aiming for. It has good quality,” said the source from the camp.

Meanwhile, Freeman said was happy to work with Chris Martin on this project.

“It is a dream come true and he is like family now. Music is a universal language and I am happy how he is appreciating our style. So far I don’t have a solid plan on visiting Jamaica, but Chris Martin said I am more than welcome,” he said.

The musician released his 13-track album last week entitled “David and Goliath” which he described as a conversation.

“Through this album, I pray that we challenge ourselves to do better in fighting the various “goliaths” which we face. May it be a moment that allows communities, families and stakeholders to sit down and tackle the challenges being faced by the young adults who are addicted in many forms, depressed and on the verge of committing suicide,” he explains.

“This is not just an album but a conversation for us all.”