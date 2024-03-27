Four ZEGU law students leave for moot court

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Four law students at the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (Zegu) who qualified for the Philip C Jessup International moot competitions yesterday left for Washington DC in the United States to take part in the competitions.

The competitions begin today and runs until April 7.

The team comprises of two lead oralists Aquila Moyo and Takudzwanashe Wayne Chinyemba, a primary orator Tadiwa Chipunza and their think-tank a lady, Tadiwanashe Trish Pfende.

Their coach Mr Nyasha Chirambwa said they will be in the US together with participants from the Herbert Chitepo School of Law School at the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).

The two universities successfully submitted their legal arguments (memorials) on a proffered problem case.

All the other local law universities participated in the primary competitions.

“When we arrive in the United States, we are going to have an oral competition against our counterpart GZU to determine team Zimbabwe 1 and 2,” he said.

“In the history of the Philip C Jessup International moot competitions, they haven’t been won by an African university. This could be due to the stringent financial burden on universities to participate.

“The subject is widely taught amongst Western, Eastern countries and Northern European universities. Most of the students who win the competition are in master’s classes focusing on international law.”

America, India and Eastern Front universities have previously won the Philip C Jessup International moot competitions.

Mr Chirambwa said participating in the competition is a platform to showcase that undergraduate students in Africa can proffer solid arguments.

“We are not undermining our competitors or being reluctant. We want to do our best and come back with a win.”

Zegu’s acting vice chancellor Professor Innocent Chirisa said:

“It adds another leaf to us that we are churning out the right candidates who answer societal problems as they occur. Our motto is committed to excellence and we will continue to strive.

“They are also lifting the flag of Zimbabwe and Africa , representing Zimbabwe well as legal minds who can debate on topical issues. We thank the Chancellor the late Baba Ezekiel Guti for extending resources towards the expenses including flights and accommodation.”