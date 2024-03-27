Ministry approves Gweru budget

Midlands Bureau

Local Government and Public Works Ministry has approved the Gweru City Council’s 2024 budget of US$37 million.

In a letter to Gweru City Council, the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr John Basera said the budget must meet some conditions before it is finally gazetted.

“The Minister of Local Government and Public Works has approved the 2024 Budget Estimates for Gweru City Council,” said Dr Basera

However, he said the council must give a plan for updating arrear audits to comply with the Public Finance Management Act and the Urban Councils Act.

“Council must deal with low revenue collection. Council must utilise the accounting package which is currently not optimised. Council must regulate business interests in line with the provisions of the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29.15] as instructed by the Blueprint,” he said.

Dr Basera also said stringent monitoring of these issues and those on the “Call to Action” blueprint will be done at least quarterly during the year.