Four years jail for trafficking, sheltering 12 Ethiopians

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 41-year-old man from Kanyemba and his Zambian accomplice were jailed for four years each for assisting and sheltering 12 Ethiopians who crossed from Zambia into Zimbabwe.

The pair was charged for contravening the Trafficking in Person Act by Bindura magistrate Mr Felix Chauromwe who suspended a year of the jail term.

The pair, Jack Phiri (41) of Nyaruparo village in Kanyemba and Tanazhyo Lungu from Zambia will serve an effective three years each.

The prosecutor, Ms Carol Mupazviriwo, proved that on October 20, last year Phiri unlawfully and knowingly received 12 Ethiopians at his homestead.

Their names are Debebe Sulamo (53), Dilayehu Wolde (42), Tibehu Tesfaye Aba (27), AsebeKeimiso Boke (26), Gayoke Gateso Boreho (25), YakobAbise (25), Mamo Elias Munashe (23), Yasofi MahmdiAman (21), Wamisho Eromo Sviamo (19), Dowit Tobos (18), Selamu Yohanis Bunare (18) and Mentsnat KebedeTumebo (18).

The court heard that Phiri conspired with Lungu to shelter the foreigners.

On October 21, 2023, at around 7 am, the police received a tip-off that 12 Ethiopians were being kept at the homestead.

Acting on that information a team comprising of the police Support Unit and the Zimbabwe National Army proceeded to Phiri’s homestead and found the 12 Ethiopians.

Investigations revealed that Phiri received the 12 who were accompanied by two Zambian men.

After they had been transported from the Zambian side by Lungu, Phiri met them at the Zambezi River.

They crossed into Zimbabwe through an illegal entry point.

The court believed that the foreigners were being or were likely to be trafficked for illegal labour.

Phiri proceeded to his homestead with the 12.

In his defence, Phiri said he offered accommodation facilities to the public, but was not aware that the group was at his house.