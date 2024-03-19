  • Today Tue, 19 Mar 2024

Four stray elephants gunned down

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Four stray elephants were gunned down by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers last week in Chegutu.

The problematic jumbos which escaped from Pamuzinda Safari Lodge in Chegutu killed two people in Zvimba.

The two people who were trampled by the elephants were from Zowa communal area in Zvimba District.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed that the team had successfully tracked and killed the four elephants.

“I can confirm that all the four problematic elephants were tracked and killed,” he said.

People in Chegutu, Zvimba West and South and Makonde constituencies were now living in fear of the jumbos.

Mr Farawo blamed gross negligence for the escape of the elephants at Pamuzinda Safari Lodge.

Straying wildlife animals from protected and game areas have killed and maimed people and led to the destruction of crops and livestock in various parts of the country.

