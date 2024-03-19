Security official in court for US$11 000 theft

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

An assistant operations manager at Real Star Security Company appeared in court last Saturday on allegations of misrepresenting as an employee of the Ministry of Defence attached to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority before defrauding an unsuspecting complainant of US$11 750.

Stephen Charakupa (44) was facing two counts of theft of trust property and fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Ruth Moyo.

He was remanded in custody to March 20 for bail application.

It is the State’s case that during the period extending from November 16 last year to January 2024, Charakupa connived with his wife to defraud the company after receiving information that it was in the process of acquiring a fleet of motor vehicles for its business from South Africa.

The court heard that Charakupa approached the general manager and indicated that he could facilitate the purchase of one of the motor vehicles, a Nissan NP300, at a lower price.

Charakupa allegedly misrepresented that his wife Anymore Mauru was employed by the Ministry of Defence and Security, as a colonel, and was attached to Zimra at Beitbridge.

The court heard that the complainant was convinced and entrusted Charakupa to purchase the motor vehicle.

Charakupa was then given cash amounting to US$10 250.

However, it is alleged that the couple converted the money to their own use.

On another count, Charakupa misrepresented to the complainant that a farm measuring 21 hectares in Banket was being sold and that allocation would be done upon payment of a purchase fee of US$1 500.

The court heard that Charakupa went on to indicate that his wife had connections in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and that she could help in the purchase of the land.

It is alleged that the complainant was convinced and he gave Charakupa and his wife cash amounting to US$1 500 for the purchase of the land.

The complainant was promised to be given an offer letter for the land in January this year.

Charakupa failed to provide the offer letter within the agreed time.

The complainant discovered that he was duped after he approached the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development for clarity.

He was told that the accused persons had no capacity to act on behalf of the ministry.

The complainant reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person.