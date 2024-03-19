Zim-China relations go a step further

Zanu PF National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (right) welcomes the Vice Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese Political Consultative Conference, Cde Jiang Xinzhi (second from right) while Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding (left) looks on at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s senior official and Vice Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Cde Jiang Xinzhi, arrived in the country yesterday on an official visit that is expected to see him meet President Mnangagwa today.

The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is the current meeting of the top political advisory body of China and is a central part of the CCP’s united front system.

Cde Jiang was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare by Zanu PF National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

He said his visit, which comes on the back of “win-win cooperation” between the two countries, was a follow up on the important agreements reached by President Mnangagwa and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The CCP delegation is here in Zimbabwe mainly to follow through on the important consensus reached between the two Heads of State to further advance China-Zimbabwe Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation,” said Cde Jiang.

“(We will engage on) partnerships to deepen our party-to-party exchanges and to compare notes with each other on our practices and experiences concerning party building and governance so as to enhance our governance capacity.

“Our exchanges and cooperation are win-win in nature.”

Cde Jiang said Zimbabwe and China share a rich history that dates back to the liberation struggle when Beijing supported Harare. This, he said, had consequently led to mutual cross-cutting support on the two countries’ domestic affairs as well as on international fora.

“China and Zimbabwe enjoy longstanding friendly exchanges which can be dated back to the struggle for national liberation. Back then, the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people firmly supported the struggle for liberation in Zimbabwe.

“In particular, in the early 1980s when the CCP and Zanu PF established relations, we have witnessed frequent high level exchanges between the two sides as well as fruitful strategic communication and mutual learning. At the government-to-government level, we have cooperated with Zimbabwe on strengthening our communications and cooperation, making investments and doing some construction projects here.

“At the global level, the two countries have been supporting each other on different issues, in particular, issues concerning our core interests,” he said.

Cde Jiang said although China and Zimbabwe were faraway geographically, “we feel that our two political parties, countries and two peoples are close in heart and I look forward to an in-depth exchange of ideas and mutual learning between the two sides and the sharing of our best practices in the coming two days.

“With the full support of Zanu PF and His Excellency (President Mnangagwa), our visit will be a fruitful one. I believe all this will strengthen our friendly relations,” he said.

Cde Jiang expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to his delegation saying it signified the strong bond between the two countries.

“We would like to thank Zimbabwe and Zanu PF for the careful and thoughtful arrangement, in particular, Cde Chairperson (Muchinguri-Kashiri) has come all the way to the airport to welcome us. This shows the importance that you attach to our party-to-party, State-to-State relations,” he said.

On her part, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Minister of Defence, said: “We welcome you in the spirit of the very strong relationship which exists between Zanu PF and the CCP and also the two governments, Heads of State and the people of Zimbabwe.

“We welcome you with the understanding that you are here to exchange notes with us, to share ideas which are all aimed at growing our relationship which dates back to the time of the liberation struggle.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the reciprocal visits that continue to happen between the two sides were evidence of cordial relations. “We are happy that Zimbabwe and China enjoy political, socio and economic relationships. We have continued to exchange delegations at very high levels. We have had President Xi Jinping visiting Zimbabwe in 2015 and we also welcomed the Vice Chair when there was the inauguration of our President, our President has visited China quite a number of times,” she said.

The visit is also in line with Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive.