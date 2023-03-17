First Lady’s Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba inspires Highfield suburb

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a certificate of participation to Tapuwanashe Mangwiro for having successfully attended the gota/nhanga/ixhiba lessons in Highfield ,Harare.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

Highfield suburb came to a standstill on Wednesday as hordes of people thronged CJ Hall where they benefited from First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s educative Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba teachings.

Dr Mnangagwa’s teachings touched on upholding good morals, fighting the scourge of drug abuse, instilling discipline and promoting cultural values.

As a way of inculcating respect for Ubuntu, Dr Mnangagwa had a fruitful interaction with learners and parents, who also got a chance to learn about culture.

The First Lady, accompanied by elderly women in the Nhanga, gave girls wise counsel on morality issues, while elderly men sat down with boys in the gota.

Learners demonstrated to Amai Mnangagwa some of the skills they had attained including millet pounding, dressing chicken, and preparing traditional dishes.

Boys were taught skills used when slaughtering goats, among other techniques.

So deep were the teachings that issues like menstrual health were freely discussed, hygiene, indulging in relationships at a tender age and respect for parents all dominated Nhanga/Gota/ Ixhiba discussions.

At a time when cultural erosion is rife across the country, with some attributing it to modernisation and other factors, the First Lady emphasised the importance of upholding culture.

Dr Mnangagwa also stepped up the fight against drug and substance abuse, taking a swipe at women peddling illicit brews that have led to some learners dropping out of school.

She also held an interactive session with community members.

To end the drugs scourge that is wreaking havoc in communities, Dr Mnangagwa initiated the setting up of a drug and substance abuse committee in Highfield, which will be expected to work with her office, law enforcement agencies and the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution’s Office to put an end to the menace.

The First Lady also handed over certificates to the Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba participants, making them ambassadors of the initiative.

Elders give cultural lessons to learners during the gota/nhanga/ixhiba session in Highfield, Harare.

Beneficiaries went home all smiles after they received food hampers and stationery, among others.

Addressing guests, Amai Mnangagwa thanked guests for coming so that they could interact as a family unit, adding that drugs were threatening the fabric of society.

“Other learners are dropping out of school due to drugs. It is being reported that some rogue women in the neighbourhood are selling these drugs, destroying the future of our own children. This is typical of pure witchcraft,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said it was the responsibility of every elderly person in the community to instil discipline among children.

“Women, how will the children come to us for guidance when we are the ones selling them drugs? Drug menace is not confined to urban areas alone, but rural also, but we hear the drugs are mostly coming from urban areas.

“Even men, it is your responsibility to fight drugs and substance abuse, not use dangerous drugs together with minors like what some of you are doing.

“Our children’s body parts such as lungs, heart, and brain, among others, are being destroyed,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said people should report cases of drug abuse, which is affecting everyone including the girl child.

“It is also our responsibility as parents to fight drug and substance abuse, not police officers alone.

“These drunk girls are being seen wearing mini-skirts and luring men some who end up raping them.

“Others are impregnated while drunk, leading to child mothers. Please we condone such behaviour,” she said.

The First Lady urged the family setup to continue with its role of aunties, uncles and grandparents, playing their yesteryear roles as they are the custodians of society who are responsible for instilling discipline among children.

“When others relocated to urban areas, they lost their culture and are now modernising their way of life,” she said.

The First Lady who expressed deep sadness on moral decay and urged youths and women to take advantage of empowerment programmes to free themselves from the shackles of drug abuse.

“There is the Empower Bank for youths which I am hearing there is low uptake for loans. There are a lot of projects you can partake in. Women there is the Women’s Bank where you can access loans.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa gives ubuntu lessons to some learners during the gota/nhanga/ixhiba session in Highfield, Harare.

“Just organise yourselves in groups and I will assist you to get the loans. There are various programmes like Agric4She in which the Government is assisting with free inputs, which you should also join,” she said.

Women were also urged to change their way of life following the First Lady’s teachings, including the way they think, dress and perceive things.

A learner who benefited from the teachings, Tanya Kuenda, mesmerised guests with her watering-mouth speech.

She pledged to be the First Lady’s ambassador, making sure she will impart the knowledge at her school.

“We thank you Amai for the teachings today which we greatly appreciate. There is no male best, there is no help he can assist you with. He will end up being ‘bae’. You boys and sugar daddies, if you see us know that we are now ‘lions’ inside, flee from us.

“As a girl child, you should know that there are sacred body parts that should never be touched. Where hands cross each other, it’s a no-go area. There should be no social distance in between your legs,” she said.

Tanya added that girls should stay away from boyfriends and concentrate on their studies first.

“Those among us dating, please dump your boyfriends now; they will never marry us. Even those with sugar daddies erase them from your lives.

“We will have a girls club in which we will be sharing with others the expectations for one to be a future good woman,” she said.

Tanya also encouraged her peers to abstain from drugs so they could lead a good life.

“Drugs are affecting us in schools as those that are taking them are interrupting lessons by harassing teachers.

“Mostly, boys will be threatening female teachers,” she said.

Brian Chishiri applauded the First Lady for the programme she initiated for them to receive Gota teachings.

“On behalf of my fellow boys, we heard that our girls have been ‘locked’. One girl said they are as special as gold but we also want to tell them that we are diamonds and we will wait for the right time to indulge in relationships,” said Chishiri.

Blessing Zuni said they were taught to abstain from drugs.

“One may end up selling a television set which he watches daily or other household goods to raise money to buy drugs.

“I also learnt the process of slaughtering a goat starting from its head. Our gratitude to Amai for such eye-opening programmes,” he said.

Steven Ruziva, who said he is a son of a pastor, thanked Dr Mnangagwa for the programmes.

“Girls that are chasing after me should stay away from me. I am a pastor. Mugota we were taught to have good morals and never to rush to get into relationships while still pursuing studies.

“Among our peers some would ridicule you for having no girlfriend, but it is better to be a fool for now while securing a better future. No to the dropping of trousers,” he said.

Prince Tumai said he was taught to be a well-mannered person.

Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tafadzwa Muguti hailed the First Lady for grooming ambassadors of Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba.

“Social media has been awash with complaints against drug abuse, but there has been less attention to solutions.

“Amai is the first person to have a toll-free number for victims to call her directly sharing their experiences,” he said.