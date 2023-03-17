VP Chiwenga salutes St Giles rehab efforts

Health and Child Care Curative Services chief director Dr Maxwell Hove (left) talks to student Michael Tadevera who was stretching himself on a treadmill during a tour of St Giles in Harare yesterday. - Picture Lynn Munjanja.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

The Government appreciates the enormous role played by St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre in the rehabilitation of patients with physical curtailments of all types and will continue to support and complement the institution, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga said this in a speech read on his behalf by Chief Director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Maxwell Hove at the official reopening of the St Giles hydrotherapy in Harare yesterday.

St Giles is an iconic institution and a medical rehabilitation centre dedicated to the rehabilitation of adults and children with all types of physical disabilities, providing physiotherapy, occupational therapy, hydrotherapy, speech therapy and psychology services to both adults and children.

The hydrotherapy which reopened yesterday allows muscles to relax and eases pain on joints, helping to exercise and the availing of such a critical service is at the centre of government’s National Health Strategy (2021-2025).

Under the National Health Strategy (2021-2025) Government seeks to guarantee universal health coverage of sufficient quality in line with the dictates of an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030.

VP Chiwenga said the attainment of this vision will not be carried by Government alone, but by all well-meaning parties including those in the private sector and other organisations such as St Giles.

“My Ministry appreciates St Giles’ contributions over the years to the development of health care services in Zimbabwe, particularly in the area of rehabilitation of injured or sick persons,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care is committed to complementing and assisting as much as we can through our monthly grant and training of health personnel.

“We require support from corporates and development partners to support the government’s efforts as we are witnessing today,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said Government is aware that the centre is facing challenges of advanced therapy equipment and infrastructure maintenance.

He also noted that St Giles is in the process of setting up facilities that will admit and rehabilitate victims of substance abuse.

Zimbabwe is experiencing an acute drug abuse problem especially by the youths and President Mnangagwa is on record urging communities to expose those who harbour drug peddlers and merchandisers.

“I am happy to learn that St Giles is in the middle of setting up a Mental Health Clinic and admission facility to rehabilitate substance and drug abusers,” said VP Chiwenga through Dr Hove.

“You will all agree with me that the issues of mental health problems as a result of drug and substance abuse has become a national crisis and a menace, particularly to the young generation.

“Our young ones are the future of the nation. We, therefore, seek the support of everyone to fight this crisis and encourage corporates to partner St Giles in this noble initiative.

“I am informed that the Centre faces challenges of shortages of advanced therapy equipment and infrastructure maintenance and development which has a negative impact on their service delivery.

“We are grateful for such initiatives towards the improvement of the nation’s health delivery system through St Giles.”

“I am glad the refurbishments are coming at the right time when the Government is constrained by limited fiscal space,” said VP Chiwenga.

St Giles board chair Ms Nancy Matshe said: “We are grateful to the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as corporate friends of St Giles who have stood with us through the test of time. Without your support we would not be here today.

“You will all agree with me that the issue of substance and drug abuse particularly amongst our youth has become a national crisis.

“The centre is diversifying its operations into mental health. St Giles Centre is therefore, in the middle of setting up a Mental (Health) Clinic and admission facility to rehabilitate substance and drug abusers,” said Ms Matshe.

Mr Alexandre Nyakunu who was involved in a road accident and had his rehabilitation at St Giles commended the excellent services in Zimbabwe.

He said Zimbabwe has expertise in several specialties needed by the citizenry.