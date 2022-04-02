First Lady takes clean-up to Nyamapanda. . . urges businesses to clean environs, refresh buildings

Environmental patron First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa picks litter during the national clean up campaign at Nyamapanda Border Post yesterday. —Pictures: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa in NYAMAPANDA

NYAMAPANDA Business Centre and the border post area were yesterday left spotting a fresh, clean look after Environment and Tourism Ambassador, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, joined forces with residents to remove mounds of litter that spoilt the area’s ambience.

The mother of the nation’s decision to take the clean-up campaign to the border was part of efforts to check on the cleanliness of national ports of entry and exit.

The First Lady’s campaign programme was targeting the few people who reside within the Nyamapanda Border Post area.

She braved the area’s unbearably hot weather to lead in the clean-up and planting of more than 300 trees, including 10 ornamental trees in the border town, which is the country’s gateway to Mozambique and Malawi.

The programme was part of the National Clean-Up Campaign, which is conducted on the first Friday of every month countrywide.

President Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of every month a National Environmental Cleaning Day to foster a culture of cleanliness among citizens.

Amai Mnangagwa, who has a passion for environmental conservation, led in the planting of Terminalia Mendali trees, which are ornamental at Nyamapanda Business Centre.

The trees provide good shade with their canopy and are suitable for the area’s ecological conditions.

After the clean-up, the mother of the nation, who is also the tourism patron, toured Nyamapanda Border Post to have an appreciation of how the tourists and haulage trucks move and also to inculcate the spirit of cleanliness.

She was accompanied by Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Aplonia Munzverengwi and Senate President Mabel Chinomona.

In her remarks after cleaning the area where she was also joined by traditional chiefs and Government officials, the First Lady said it was her wish to create a clean environment that was not harmful to health.

“When this programme was put in place, it was handed over to a mother figure as its patron,” said the First Lady, who is also the country’s health ambassador. “You and me all as women we are the same, we face similar challenges so sweeping is mainly our work as women.

“We also need to teach our families and the community that cleanliness is important. I was happy to engage with businesspeople from this area who are the face of the country for those coming from Mozambique and those to and from Malawi.”

The First Lady said litter gave visitors a wrong impression of the country as they might end up viewing the whole country as unkempt.

“I wish to urge you businesspeople as you are my children as well that you should give each other portions to clean around the centre,” she said. “You should also invest in refurbishing your buildings so that the customers keep coming. The buildings get a new look with a regular touch of paint.

“Ladies and gentlemen, day by day and brick by brick we are slowly, but confidently demonstrating to the whole world that as Zimbabweans we have what it takes to bring sustainable solutions to the transient of challenges that we face as a nation from roads, food security, upgrading of our road delivery system to waste management. Notable successes are being scored. There is no doubt that Vision 2030 is within our reach.”

The participation of everyone, including the business community, the mother of the nation said, was fundamental in ensuring that the country achieved its constitutional obligation to provide Zimbabweans with a clean environment that was not harmful to health.

“I must also express my view that for our programme to register quick success it is important that more Zimbabweans come on board and become part of it,” she said. “We are in this together as the ills of a dirty environment do not discriminate. Tsvina haina fesi yemunhu, haina musha, haina kuti ndiwe ani. Tsvina itsvina.”

No matter how well one was dressed, the First Lady said, as long as they lived in dirty surroundings, they were considered dirty.

“As we progress into the year, let us take this national clean-up programme beyond the broom,” she said.

“Let’s promote it beyond the broom stance by full embracing best waste management practices such as waste separation and segregation at our homes.

“Schools, churches and workplaces can trade on recyclables for some revenue. Let us utilise waste material in a positive way by investing in waste management projects as a means of uplifting the community and the country as a whole.”

Turning to children who participated in the clean-up, the First Lady implored them to take their education seriously, saying no one can be a great leader without knowledge.

Professor Prosper Matondi, the chief director and national coordinator for environmental services and climate in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, praised the First Lady for sparing time from her busy schedule to focus on the environment.

“I am pleased to be here in Nyamapanda which is a border town in Mashonaland East Province, one of our very important provinces,” said Prof Matondi.

“We are most pleased that our mother, the First Lady takes us throughout the country to do our national clean-up. She is also with us on a campaign for afforestation.

“Today she led from the front in cleaning the border area and the busy business centre before joining the community in planting trees. She planted 10 special trees that are suitable for the natural ecology of this area. In addition, 300 other trees were planted in this border town. This border town is important because it is the gateway to Mozambique and it is also the first impression when our visitors come into Zimbabwe.

“Amai Mnangagwa, our patron, is very passionate about issues to do with environment, tourism and cleaning up. We want to give positive vibes for our environment. What we want to do in this province going into the future is to develop landfills that are aligned so that it will prevent environmental offences especially of a pollution nature.

“So this is very important nationally we are undertaking this programme so that we have a clean environment and a clean society. By leading in clean-up campaigns, Amai is insistent that this is what is supposed to be done and that is why she is with us here in Nyamapanda. Zimbabweans lets heed the call for cleaning up.”

Minister Munzverengwi also praised the First Lady for her commitment to environmental conservation.

She said her province was lucky to have marked the clean-up day in the presence of the patron of environment, the First Lady.

“We want to thank the First Lady for leading the clean-up campaign here and as a province we were blessed to have her in Nyamapanda,” she said.

“Amai wants to show the people that the border is the country’s image and it must be clean always. We are grateful that she is remembering every corner of the country and is not inhibited by distance.

“May she continue with her good heart for the benefit of the nation because people’s health is compromised by diseases. While areas with a clean environment are not harmful to the people.”

Speaking on behalf of businesspeople at Nyamapanda Business Centre, Mr Dominic Nyamukorosi, said they had taken to heart the wise counsel from the First Lady.

“We are so grateful to have been visited by the First Lady,” he said. “We thank her greatly for coming into our operating area of Nyamapanda to encourage us to keep the environs clean.

“We have learnt to always clean the area which we eke a living from. Even when she leaves this place, we will keep on cleaning this area so that we do not contract diseases like cholera which thrives in dirty surroundings. I implore other businesspeople to follow suit and clean their surroundings.”