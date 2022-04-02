VP Chiwenga advocates efficient waste management

Cletus Mushanawani in Birchenough Bridge

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has called for the channelling of devolution funds towards environment management through efficient waste management.

Addressing thousands of people at Birchenough Bridge Business Centre during the national clean-up yesterday, VP Chiwenga said it was everyone’s responsibility to ensure a clean environment.

“It is our desire to see every citizen, community, corporate and business entity embracing best practices in waste management,” he said. “The best practices are only possible when we join hands as Government, private sector, communities and individuals to build each other’s capacity, embrace new initiatives and work together to manage waste at every level.

“Inclusive participation and focus remain the game changer in achieving a clean, safe and healthy environment that we all want.

“In line with the devolution agenda brought by the Second Republic under the able leadership of the President, His Excellency, Dr Mnangagwa, the best practices for waste management should take centre stage in all local authorities across the country.

“The devolution funds should be put to good use and distributed wisely to enhance efforts towards achieving the Goal on Smart Cities and Sustainable Communities.”

VP Chiwenga called on local authorities to come up with plans to empower councillors to conduct clean-up exercises at ward level.

‘I want to applaud Buhera Rural District Council for remaining active in the National Clean-up Programme,” he said.

“May I also encourage everyone to play a similar role in order to end the problem of waste accumulation in the environment.”

VP Chiwenga called for the elimination of plastic waste from the economy.

“Plastic and its associated residual material make a significant amount, by volume, of the waste we picked here today,” he said. “Let us, therefore, all gear up for the elimination of plastic waste from our economy, especially the single use plastic products. By doing so, we will save our environment from pollution.

“We need to switch to environmentally friendly products. These include eco-bags and baskets. We should reject plastics that become an environmental nuisance and a burden to the economy as well as human livelihoods. I call upon industry to take the lead in bringing this humble proposal to fruition.”

This comes as Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi was in Hatcliffe, Harare, where he deplored the mushrooming of illegal dumpsites across the city.

Speaking after cleaning an area commonly known as Pa Dust, as part of the activities lined up on the National Environment Cleaning Day, Cde Mohadi said the opposition-led Harare City Council had let down people for too long.

“The opposition is in charge of almost every municipality in the country, but nothing is being done except deteriorating services,” he said.

“Roads are potholed; people are building houses on wetlands under their watch. Rates are being paid for services not rendered. We need to vote them out and bring accountable people.”

Turning to cleanliness, Cde Mohadi said the clean-up exercise was a clarion call for everyone to assist in healing the wounds inflicted on the environment for the betterment of livelihoods and future generations.

“Today, we are faced with a challenge that calls for a shift in our thinking to prevent humanity from threatening its life support systems,” he said.