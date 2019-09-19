First Lady salutes NAC for donating cancer machines

Health and Child Care Ambassador First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo (centre) receive cancer screening machines from National Aids Council acting CEO Mr Albert Manenji in Harare yesterday. — Picture: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

Health and Child Care Ambassador, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday commended the National Aids Council of Zimbabwe for donating cervical cancer screening machines to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

TruScreen-Ultra cervical cancer screening machines, which were procured by NAC and its partners through funds raised from a golf tournament, resonate well with the First Lady’s work on cancer which has seen her traversing the country advising women on the need for screening and early treatment of the disease.

Speaking at the handover of the machines, the First Lady said: “These machines will complement already available national services while also expanding health care as they have multi-purpose capabilities such as screening and management of pregnancy and heart conditions.

“The NAC 2019 HIV, AIDS and cancer prevention golf drive is a noble initiative whose results we have already witnessed through the handing over of 16 cervical cancer screening machines that were procured through funds raised from the previous golf tournament.

“This tournament is special in that it also underlines the importance of integrating HIV and cancer services.”

The First Lady took the opportunity to officially launch this year’s National Aids Council HIV, AIDS and cancer prevention golf drive.

She appealed to captains of industry and development partners to participate in the tournament and donate to the cause of women.

Amai Mnangagwa said it was pleasing that women will be participating in the tournament.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo welcomed the donation from NAC and commended the First Lady for leading the promotion of good health among citizens, particularly adolescent girls and women.

“The First Lady has deep passion in provision of services to control HIV and cervical cancer among women and children as well as eradication of child marriages.

“This handover of machines therefore blends with her work as it comes in the midst of a spike in the cases of cancer among our people, which demands urgent intervention before the situation reaches epidemic levels.

“I want to thank NAC for the golf tournament resource mobilisation strategy through which the funds to procure these machines were raised.”

The First Lady’s cancer awareness campaigns across the country have seen thousands of women undergoing cervical cancer screening.