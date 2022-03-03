First Lady, environment stakeholders in Harare anti-litter campaign

People dance to music during an interaction with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa after a clean up campaign in Harare yesterday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

LITTER which had become synonymous with Harare’s central business district (CBD) was yesterday cleaned up courtesy of Environmental patron First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and other stakeholders who combined efforts to give the capital city an image consistent with a sunshine city.

Roads which are usually lined with litter and flies hovering around were thoroughly scrubbed, showing the level of change that can be achieved with the simple use of a broom.

Most roads in the capital become virtually impassable each time it rains because of flooding arising from clogged drains as litterbugs throw various things willy-nilly.

Shoppers were pleasantly surprised to see the mother of the nation donning an overcoat with a broom and shovel in hand, leading in the clean-up and throwing litter in skip bins.

Amai Mnangagwa swept along Robert Mugabe Road right up to Simon Muzenda Street (formerly Fourth Street) and up to the intersection of Sam Nujoma Street and Jason Moyo Avenue which is one of the capital’s busy areas and prone to litter.

Those who participated in the cleaning programme were waving placards inscribed with messages to promote environmental conservation.

“Zero tolerance to litter-play your part”, “A Clean environment, a must in the 21st century”, “Spread the gospel of a litter-free society” and Place litter in a bin” “Be considerate, clean up after yourself”; read some of the eye-catching placards.

A hands-on person who leads by example, the First Lady planted trees in Africa Unity Square and addressed a gathering on the need for cleanliness and to shun drugs and domestic violence which were rearing an ugly head in communities.

The trees she planted are called Australian flame and in full bloom they develop colourful red flowers which will illuminate the park.

The mother of the nation held an interactive session with the people as she hammered home her messages against littering, drug abuse and domestic violence.

To start her discussion, the First Lady said Harare had lost its sunshine status because of litter and invited people to explain what litter was.

One of the discussants replied: “Where you are working from, if you are a mother you are supposed to be organised and know where to throw litter.

“If I clean the house and bathe the children, I must also clean the utensils. Some people do not even clean their houses, what more their yards and surroundings.

“Some people do not even clean their toilets and visitors complain of unpleasant smells when they visit.”

The First Lady said the clean-up was influenced by the desire to ensure the city regained its lustre.

“As part of our efforts ensuring that the City of Harare returns to its Sunshine City status, the coming together of different stakeholders in this clean-up event is commendable.

“Indeed something in me tells me that this type of collaboration has laid the foundation of concrete and sustained efforts towards ensuring that Harare gains its lost Sunshine status.”

“Day by day and brick by brick we are slowly but confidently demonstrating to the whole world that as Zimbabweans we have what it takes to bring sustainable solutions to the transient of challenges that we face as a nation.

“From roads, food security, upgrading of our health delivery system to waste management notable successes are being scored, there is no doubt that Vision 2030 is within our reach,” she said.

The participation of everyone, including the business community, the First Lady said, was fundamental in ensuring the country achieved its constitutional obligation to provide Zimbabweans with a clean environment that was not harmful to health.

“I must also express my view that for our programme to register quick success, it is important that more Zimbabweans come on board and become part of it.

“We are in this together as the ills of a dirty environment do not discriminate. I challenge all sectors of the economy here in Harare and the country a large to put in place strategies for sustaining this programme through adopting and adapting to best waste management practices. These include waste sorting at source, formation of waste management committees in various industrial clusters and shopping centres, appointment of the clean-up programme focal persons by all ministries, Government departments and quasi—Government institutions,” she said.

She added: “Changa chiri chikumbiro changu kuti dai business community yedu yataurirana kuti uyu adopts this area mumwewo wotora imwe area (I appeal to the business community to sit down and agree on which areas they should clean especially those near their premises.)” Then isu mashoppers torega kupfura tichirasa marara patsvairwa (shoppers should desist from throwing litter in places that would have been cleaned). If we do that, Harare will regain its lost sunshine status,” she said.

The First Lady said local authorities needed to rethink their waste management strategies and establish models that were cost-effective, efficient and sustainable.

She applauded city of Harare for sourcing investors for the waste to energy project at Pomona Dumpsite and in the process positioning the country in right path towards creating sustainable cities and communities through sustainable waste management.

She encouraged all citizens to be stewards of the environment and build a smart ecological footprint by adopting and adapting to best practices in environmental management.

“Recycling is the basic cornerstone of the circular economy and should therefore be promoted in all the rural and urban set ups in line with the national development strategy 1. In line with the Devolution Agenda brought about by the second Republic, it is vital that we ensure implementation of the programme at grassroots level, thus addressing the challenge in a holistic manner. It is therefore imperative to empower district and ward structures in line with the principles of devolution and entrench inclusive participation in sustainable development,” she said.

She thanked everyone including youths, women and men who came out to support her initiative saying they had set a good example to everyone.

On the social front, the First Lady called for sound relations among neighbours and avoid violence.

“Your next door neighbour is your relative. Do not make them enemies and fight. God does not permit such. This is where manners begin. Know how your neighbour is, discuss and come to an understanding so that we do not fight. As a mother, I frown upon people who fight. My heart bleeds over rising rape cases involving minor children, I am hurt by people who steal and those who are into drugs which are ruining our children. May God bless us and let us correct all areas in which we were failing,” she said to applause.

She also urged youths to stay away from drugs and alcohol abuse.

“I am happy that today youths took the lead role in this cleaning exercise, a testimony that the Presidential National Youth Clean Up campaign launched by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, his Excellency Dr E.D Mnangagwa under the theme ‘Listening to young voices’ is bearing fruits by creating an eco-conscious generation. I want also to challenge all the young people of this nation to do away with wayward behavior such as drug abuse, and instead be role models and torch bearers in working for the development of this beautiful nation for posterity,” she said.

The youths she engaged confirmed that youths were being ruined by drugs and blamed drug lords selling these drugs to young people in their communities.

Amai Mnangagwa urged them to report to the police all those who are selling drugs.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbra Rwodzi expressed delight in working with the First Lady.

“As the Ministry of Environment we are grateful to work with the First Lady as our patron. We are being taught a lot as we clean our capital City of Harare. She is leading from the front in showing that the surroundings are to be cleaned by their owners. We urge the whole country to rally behind the First Lady with the example she is showing. She is showing a good example to EMA and stakeholders in environment protection starting from the planting of trees and protection of minerals and our surroundings. We thank the stakeholders and individuals who saw the First Lady’s initiative worthwhile to support,” she said.

Deputy Minister Rwodzi said the First Lady was also teaching people that they are supposed to clean up the environment everyday and not just wait for the designated clean-up days to do so.

Acting Harare Mayor Councillor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa described the First Lady’s interventions as insightful and beneficial.

“The initiative being undertaken by the First Lady is a good initiative where we are doing a clean-up of the environment and the greening of the economy where we have seen the First Lady planting trees and we are going to roll it out to the whole nation so that everyone will take part in tree planting and cleaning up.

“Let me also urge our residents to clean the city. It is the duty of everyone wherever you are. If you see litter next to you, can you please pick it up. It is everyone’s responsibility to keep the City clean. Amai cleaned drains which had clogged with litter which causes flash floods therefore, we want to thank her for this initiative,” he said.

Harare provincial affairs Minister Oliver Chidawu said cleanliness helped build confidence in the people.

“Cleanliness helps build confidence. I am grateful to you Amai because you did not end on the need for us to be smart, but you went onto how families should live and how our children should live so that long after we have departed there should be some who take the torch from us and keep living on the expected path. You have been very helpful to us because you are a phone call away and each time we raise alarm you are quick to help us,” he said.

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni also attended the event and thanked the First Lady for her vision.

People were glad to have interacted with the First Lady.

Oscar Mudangwe from the University of Zimbabwe said he was grateful for the teachings given by the mother of the nation.

“She stressed the need for us youths to stay in clean environments and restore the capital’s sunshine city status. As youths we have also been warned against consuming drugs which has killed a lot of youths. She urged us to watch over our peers and be our brother’s keeper so that we remain safe. She implored us to clean up wherever we stay. In her Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba Programme she encourages children to remain pure and shun drugs so that they lead healthy lives in future,” he said.

Mrs Voice Kwayedza thanked the First Lady for taking her time to address the concerns of ordinary people countrywide.

“We thank God we were given a mother who has a great vision and we are learning a lot from her everyday. She is soft spoken and teaches us a lot even though we are now old. She spelt the need for cleanliness all the time,” she said as she clapped her hands in appreciation of the First Lady’s efforts.

The views dovetailed with those of Mrs Stella Dohwe who thanked Amai Mnangagwa of sharing knowledge on the need for people to stay in clean environments which were free from disease.

“From where one stays right into the central business district, one has to show good hygiene. We should stay in clean homes and our families must also be smart. The First Lady emphasised that our homes must be clean and we must prepare our families health food. Today she taught us a lot and we hope people take heed. She said women build homes so as mothers must be smart and not throw pampers everywhere. We must be smart all the time and keeping our environments clean,” she said.

There was international support for the event as the Deputy Director of the International Youth Fellowship Mr Kyeongchan Yang and his team joined the clean-up exercise.

Mr Yang hails from South Korea.