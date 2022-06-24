First Lady assists major referral hospitals in Hre, Byo

Part of the liquid soap donated by Health Ambassador Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa to six referral hospitals: Parirenyatwa, Sally Mugabe, Chitungwiza, United Bulawayo Hospitals, Mpilo and Ingutsheni Hospitals yesterday.

Tendai Rupapa-Senior Reporter

Health ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, yesterday donated liquid soap to six referral hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo as part of measures to protect patients and workers from infectious diseases through improved hygiene.

Angel of Hope Foundation is a non-profit organisation which works with many partners and the mother of the nation ensures all donated goods reach the intended beneficiaries.

When she recently received the liquid soap from one of the foundation’s partners, Amai Mnangagwa said she would hand it over to the intended recipients which she did yesterday.

Beneficiaries included Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Chitungwiza Central Hospital, Mpilo, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Ingutsheni Hospital.

Representatives from the health facilities welcomed the First Lady’s gesture saying in light of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, the soap will also be used for regular hand washing.

“We are grateful for the donation which we have been given by our mother, the First Lady through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

“We hope to maintain a clean and safe environment that will help increase the hospital’s protection against bacteria and also aid in the protection of health of healthcare workers and patients,” said Mr Orient Dube, the director of operations at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her regular visits to hospitals during which she donates various items.

“Amai always remembers us and is always donating to our hospital for the benefit of our patients. The liquid soap she has given us will go a long way in assisting us as a hospital.

“We will use it to clean our utensils and our floors to make sure that we keep our hospital clean. By doing so we will curb diseases which thrive in dirty areas.

“We are forever grateful to the mother of the nation for her kind heart. This gesture has not been extended to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals only, but she has donated to many other central hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo. As our health ambassador, Amai has always been coming to our rescue whenever we needed help,” he said.

“The Covid-19 provides a clear reminder that hand washing is one of the simplest ways to prevent the spread of the virus along with other public health measures, therefore this liquid soap will help us greatly.”

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital public relations officer Mrs Greater Mafara was equally charmed.

“On behalf of the hospital, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the First Lady and her Angel of Hope Foundation for this donation. This is not the first time that she has remembered us. As a loving mother, she always remembers her children.

“Amai through her foundation, has previously adopted and refurbished a maternity ward at our hospital showing that she is a loving and kind-hearted mother. She is always donating to ensure medical facilities are well equipped to improve patient care.

“This donation of liquid soap she has given us today will go a long way in maintaining cleanliness at the hospital,” she said.

Mrs Audrey Tasaranarwo, the public relations officer at Chitungwiza Central Hospital assured the donation would serve its intended purpose.

“As a hospital we want to thank Amai for this gesture. Amai, the First Lady is always there for us as Chitungwiza Hospital. This is not the first time donating to us and other hospitals but she has previously done so numerous times.

“She is always donating baby clothing, baby blankets, pampers, maternity pads, face masks and toiletries to our expecting mothers and their bundles of joy.

“She has also donated blankets, specialised beds, bed sheets, groceries to meet the health and nutritional requirements of patients at the referral institutions.”

“With today’s donation, we will keep our main kitchen clean. We will use the liquid soap to wash our dishes, clean our floors and walls. We really appreciate what Amai is doing countrywide.”

Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, Amai Mnangagwa has been actively involved in mobilising resources and other equipment for hospitals countrywide.

The foundation is not State-funded and relies on resources from well wishers to achieve its goals.

Dr Mnangagwa’s hard work and hands-on approach has enticed those with means to chip in and partner her foundation.