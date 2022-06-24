‘Russia-Zim bonds strong’

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov (left) and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava toast to their countries’ long lasting relations at the Russian National Day at a local hotel in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Egefa Muchetwa.

Gibson Nyikadzino-Herald Correspondent

Russia’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov yesterday hailed the Second Republic and President Mnangagwa for giving impetus to the strong historical relations and bilateral co-operation between the two countries.

At a belated event to commemorative Russia’s National Day in which Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava was the guest of honour, Mr Krasilnikov hailed this month’s two diplomatic engagements that saw a senior Russian official Ms Valentina Matvienko meeting President Mnangagwa and other heads of national institutions.

Russia’s National Day has been celebrated annually on June 12 for almost 30 years as a “day of pride” that advocates for an equal system based on international law. Mr Krasilnikov said the long historical relations between Zimbabwe and Russia have given the two nations great experience on how they can navigate difficulties and challenges they face.

“Over the past four decades, Zimbabwe and Russia have gained rich experience. It took the Second Republic to give impetus to this relationship on his visit to Russia in 2019.

“Zimbabwe is open for business and has a sustainable and conducive environment under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa. Russia is also grateful to Zimbabwe for opposing an anti-Russia position in the world.

“With confidence we can say our relations have stood the test of time for the sake of stability in the new world order,” said Mr Krasilnikov.

Early this month Zimbabwe and Russia committed to deepening and expanding bilateral relations during the fourth session of the Zimbabwe-Russia Intergovernmental Commission (ICG) on economic, trade, scientific and technical co-operation.

At the meeting, Ambassador Shava and Russia’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister Mr Alexander Kozlov, expressed satisfaction with the excellent historical relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Russia.

Turning to the special military operation Russia started in Ukraine on February 24, Ambassador Krasilnikov said his country initiated the operation because an “unacceptable threat was on our doorstep.”

He said Western Europe failed to honour existing agreements which then threatened Russia’s security.

“The special military operation was to safeguard and protect people in the Donbass region from the Kiev regime and Ukraine neo-Nazis backed by the west. The economic blitzkrieg that followed from the west against our country did not work and Moscow and Harare condemn these sanctions,” he added.

Ambassador Shava said he was pleased by the co-operation between the two countries in the education sector where Zimbabwe has witnessed an increase in the number of scholarships offered to study at Russian institutions.

Ambassador Shava said Zimbabwe, like Russia, has been a victim of unjustified sanctions by the west and said such incidences are making Zimbabwe-Russia relations stronger.

He called on dialogue and open engagement as the only instruments to achieve world peace.

“Zimbabwe, like Russia, is a victim of so-called unilateral coercive measures by Western countries, in reality sanctions. Not only should we denounce such actions, it behoves us to work together to fight them.

“It is our belief that through dialogue and engagement between all nations of the world can world peace, anchored on a just political and economic order, be sustainable,” said Ambassador Shava.

He also expressed gratitude to Russia for the assistance it rendered to Zimbabwe through Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines and personal protective equipment received through Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond mining conglomerate.