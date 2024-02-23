  • Today Fri, 23 Feb 2024

Firm fined for selling substandard fuel

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A local fuel company, Elima Fuels, which was selling substandard fuel that did not meet the minimum requirements of the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) was recently fined US$600 by a Harare Magistrate, Mrs Ruth Moyo.

The complainant was ZERA, represented by Shakespear Kunaka who is employed as a fuel quality technician.

Elima Fuels was represented by Priscilla Ruvarashe Madzima.

Prosecuting, Ms Berlinda Chimuka proved that on January 12, this year Kunaka was on duty and visited Elima Company when he observed that the company’s employees were selling petrol.

Kunaka introduced himself to one of the employees and informed them that he had come to collect petrol samples.

The samples were tested in ZERA’S mobile laboratory in the presence of the company’s representative and results revealed that Elima was selling petrol that did not meet the minimum requirements as per the ZWS964: part 3 standard.

The fuel pump containing the contaminated fuel was then sealed with temper-evidence seals and labelled.

The company had no right to sell contaminated fuel.

