Distribution of food aid starts in Mash West

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Government has started distributing food aid to people in Kariba and Sanyati district, the province’s most drought-hit areas.

The move, which commenced two weeks ago has seen villagers under Chiefs Nebiri, Msampakaruma, Mola and Negande in Kariba rural and parts of Sanyati district receive maize meal.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo told The Herald this morning that the distribution of food aid was going to be done to all the communities in the province.

“We have farmers who are already counting losses and are requesting the government for insurance so that they will be able to get back into the field next season.

“In this vein, it also means that people are vulnerable. Our astute leader Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured the nation that no one is going to die of hunger.

“As a province, we have some other areas that have already started feeling the impacts of the El Nino effects including Kariba and Sanyati districts where distribution of food aid started two weeks ago,” she said.

The Minister also said the government had done enumerations in all the districts in the province with the distribution bags of maize to the villagers expected to start soon.

The distribution will start with the most disadvantaged members of the communities.

Provincial Social Development Officer, Mrs Agnes Mutowo said distribution of grains was being done smoothly.

Kariba District Development Coordinator, Mr Desmond Anele Gumbochuma said most people in the area were in dire need of food aid.

Most parts of Kariba district fall under natural Regions 4 and 5, where annual rains received are usually around 400 and 600mm against Makonde, Zvimba and Chegutu district’s that receive over 1500 to 2000 mm.

Villagers have for years been affected by wildlife animals that destroy their crops and kill livestock.