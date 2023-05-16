  • Today Tue, 16 May 2023

Farmers deliver over 3 000 tonnes to GMB

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Farmers have so far delivered 3 331 tonnes of grain to the GMB worth $513,38 million since the opening of the 2022-2023 marketing season.

This was said by the GMB’s finance director, Mr Clemence Guta when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement, Tuesday.

“Total receipts to date are 3 331 tonnes valued at $513,38 million and US$714 000,” he said.

Mr Guta said the parastatal had paid the local currency element in full with the US dollar payment still outstanding.

Maize tops the grains delivered so far with 2 846 tonnes having been delivered followed by soya beans, (234 tonnes) white sorghum (116 tonnes), red sorghum (72 tonnes), sunflower (60 tonnes) and wheat (3 tonnes).

