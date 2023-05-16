Ajara Transport and Logistics truck driver jailed 4 years
Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent
A MBARE magistrate has slapped a driver with Ajara Trucking Logistics with a four-year jail term after she found him guilty of stealing US$70 000 and a truck from his employer.
Japhet Mvundura was convicted after a full trial.
The magistrate initially sentenced Mvundura to 10 years in jail before suspending four years on condition that he restitutes US$119 680 by May 31.
The magistrate also set aside two years for good behaviour.
