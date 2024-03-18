Fake private investigator in court for fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A man from Eastview, who lied that he was a private investigator and got paid US$800 to carry out an assignment which he never delivered appeared in court on Saturday.

Blessward Rufaro Zvikaramba (27), appeared before Harare magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini charged with fraud.

He was remanded out of custody until April 22.

The complainant in this case is Ashleigh Kuda Masango.

The State alleged that on January 24, at around 1:30 pm at Joina City, corner Innez Terrez and Jason Moyo, in Harare CBD, Zvikaramba misrepresented to Masango that he was a director of a registered private investigations company in Zimbabwe.

Acting upon that misrepresentation, Masango hired Zvikaramba to assist him in tracking down one Wilson Magadza, who owed him money.

He paid him US$800 with the trust that he would track down and apprehend Magadza.

Masango filed a police report after discovering that he had been duped, as Zvikaramba had failed to perform the given task.

According to the investigations instituted by the police, it was established that Zvikaramba is not a director of any registered private investigations company in Zimbabwe.

The total value prejudiced is US$800 and nothing was recovered.