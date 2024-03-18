SAAPA applauds Govt efforts in the liquor sector

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in Zimbabwe (SAAPA ZW) has commended the Government’s efforts in addressing the proliferation of liquor outlets within Harare, calling for evidence-based policies that promote public health and safety.

SAAPA issued a press statement on Sunday, following Government’s decision to order the closure of CBD liquor shops saying the move was progressive.

The government recently announced that it will not renew the licenses of all stand-alone bottle stores operating in Harare’s CBD when their current permits expire in June.

SAAPA said the implementation of an evidence-based policy is a critical requirement.

“SAAPA ZW recognizes the importance of evidence-based alcohol policies in safeguarding the well-being of our citizens,” reads the statement.