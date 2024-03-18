Excitement grips Shamva as President Mnangagwa is set to make a second visit

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Excitement has gripped Shamva district as President Mnangagwa is set to make his second visit to the district, to thank the electorate for voting resoundingly in last year’s elections.

Over 150 000 are expected to attend the “National thank you rally” scheduled for April 6.

This is not President Mnangagwa’s first visit to Shamva; he was there in March 2022 and commissioned two classroom blocks at Shamva Low-Density Village (LDV) Primary School constructed using devolution funds.

This year’s visit comes at a time when Shamva is witnessing rapid infrastructure development.

The district’s leadership is hoping that the President will perform a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a university.

The land has been allocated to the Centre Africa Zimbabwe of Johane Masowe eChishanu Vadzidzi VaJesu Church for the university near the Tipperary area to be constructed.

Currently, 150 youths under the National Youth Service are constructing a three-story polytechnic college.

The district development coordinator Mr Clever Machekera said the SADC Uronga Institute of Technology is the first polytechnic college in the province.

Again the college is being constructed by the church, founded by the late Madzibaba Wimbo.

“Construction of the polytechnic started last month. They are also constructing staff houses. The college will train technical subjects including motor mechanics,” he said.

“This is the first polytechnic college in the province. The youths working under the Zimbabwe National Youth Service were drawn across the eight districts in the province.”

He said the programme is equipping youths with life skills to become entrepreneurs.

Keeping them busy is also restraining them from engaging in drug and substance abuse.

“The church was allocated land for the construction of a university and we are hoping that during the President’s visit, he will do the groundbreaking ceremony,” Mr Machekera said.

“Before our development was scattered and it was difficult to determine how big the district was. When we apply for town status we have a better position due to the infrastructure development.”

Another major development is the allocation of land for the construction of Madziwa Teachers College, adjacent to the polytechnic.

The college was renting premises at Madziwa Mine.

Shamva South MP Cde Joseph Mapiki was elated to host the thank you rally.

He said his constituency voted resoundingly and the party is now focusing on economic development.

“We don’t want to be number one in politics but also leading in economic development. After elections, we have been working on major roads and we are now concentrating on feeder roads,” he said.

“Two weeks ago, we allocated land for the construction of a university. If possible, we will ask the President to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Madziwa Teachers College has been allocated land in Shamva South. We have also allocated land for the construction of a bigger district hospital.”

Cde Mapiki said they are revamping irrigation schemes in the district starting with those that need quick fixing.

Shamva has vast water bodies and due to this year’s drought, Cde Mapiki said they are turning to irrigation.

“We are happy that the Government has started distributing drought relief in the district. The President said no one will die of hunger.”

Turning to rising cases of cholera outbreak in Shamva, Cde Mapiki said the cases are concentrated in gold mining sites.

He said the Ministry of Health and Child Care has set up cholera camps while borehole drilling is ongoing in various areas to curb the spread.

“Our venue has 20 hectares and can accommodate more than 180 000 people. We have set up parking zones for different routes. All roads connecting to the venue have been graded,” he said.

“Rehabilitation of Chindunduma Road and Muringamombe Road is ongoing. These routes will be used by people from Muzarabani, Rushinga and Mt Darwin.”

Shamva North MP Cde Isaac Chinodakufa thanked President Mnangagwa for rewarding Shamva by choosing the district to host the thank you rally.

He said Shamva is the heartbeat of Zanu PF.

“Zanu Pf is the people’s party. This is not the first time hosting the President and this is what makes him dear to us,” he said.

“Shortage of potable water is the major challenge in Shamva. We are happy that our local authority bought a drilling rig to accelerate borehole drilling. Drought mitigation programme has started and no one is being left behind. We love the party, the President is empowering and supporting youths.”

Shamva district co-ordinating committee chairperson Cde Obert Muchemwa said people cannot wait to interface with the President.

“I am happy because when a child passes examinations that child is given a prize. We did a good job and we are happy that the President is coming. People are happy and cannot wait to meet the President,” he said.