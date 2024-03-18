Determination key to Vision 2030 goals — President

President Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga looks on at the announcement of Performance Evaluation Results and signing of Performance Contracts for senior public officials for 2024 Fiscal Year at State House in Harare on Friday

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

THE determination and zeal that brought about Zimbabwe’s independence should inspire the country’s efforts towards the attainment of Vision 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

Zimbabwe will be celebrating its 44th independence anniversary in exactly a month from today.

The national celebrations will be held in Murambinda, Manicaland Province, as the Second Republic continues to decentralise national events in pursuit of leaving no one and no place behind.

This year’s Independence Day commemorations will be held under the theme, “Zim@44: Unity, peace and development towards Vision 2030”.

In his remarks at State House last Friday during the announcement of the 2023 performance evaluation results and the signing ceremony of 2024 performance contracts for Cabinet ministers and heads of public sector agencies, President Mnangagwa said there was a need for everyone to accelerate efforts towards the attainment of the national vision of an empowered upper middle income society.

“This year’s ceremony is occurring a few weeks before our country celebrates our 44th Independence Day commemorations, which will be held in Murambinda, Manicaland Province,” said President Mnangagwa.

“May the spirit, determination and zeal that brought about our independence, sovereignty, freedom, peace and development continue to inspire us as public officials.

“There is a need to accelerate the attainment of Vision 2030 targets. Innovation, industrialisation, entrepreneurship, job creation, modernisation of institutions and systems, rural development as well as improved livelihoods, among other socio-economic activities, must be scaled up.”

President Mnangagwa said Government would continue to strengthen its devolution and decentralisation agenda, which has helped transform key infrastructure across the country.

“The implementation of the Devolution and Decentralisation Agenda should be strengthened now and going into the future.

“The decentralisation of various structures found at ministry head offices must be cascaded to the sub-national levels, right down to the ward level, where Government must be most visible.

“The strategies that have been put in place to strengthen the offices of the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution should be implemented, more so that devolution is now a measurable variable in the performance contracts for senior public officials,” said President Mnangagwa.

Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ) lecturer and political analyst, Dr Tongai Danha, said the holding of independence celebrations in Manicaland was evidence that the Second Republic was determined to include everyone in its activities.

“The theme of ‘Unity, Peace, and Development, Towards Vision 2030’ reflects a common focus on fostering national unity, stability and progress. It suggests that the Government aims to prioritise these values and work towards achieving long-term development goals by the year 2030. The decision to hold the Independence Day celebrations in Manicaland, a province where such national celebrations have not been done before, indicates the Second Republic’s desire to promote inclusivity and ensure that development processes extend to all regions of the country,” he said.

Dr Danha said it was heartening to note that the Government was championing inclusivity, which is critical in the attainment of Vision 2030.

“In taking the celebrations to different provinces, the Government under Dr ED Mnangagwa, which has emphasised the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind in development processes in Zimbabwe, is an indication of the President’s commitment to inclusivity and unifying the nation.

“There are many previous actions and initiatives undertaken by President Mnangagwa that demonstrate his inclusive nature,” he said.

Harare-based political analyst, Dr Hamadziripi Dube, weighed in saying President Mnangagwa was leading from the front in the decentralisation and devolution drive.

“Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is exercising decentralisation of national public events, which is a great initiative especially to the new distinct areas of less importance in the previous years,” he said.

Dr Dube said because of the deliberate decision to take key national celebrations to formerly marginalised provinces, all areas were witnessing unprecedented development.

“The current Government is taking development everywhere across the country. Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are bringing admirable infrastructure in Manicaland this year in preparation for this big event.

“After the celebrations, Manicaland will gain a new face which is public anticipation. The idea of choosing remote areas shows the Government is involving everyone in these national events.

“This is a progressive adorable step; the Government chose to walk the talk,” he said.

Last year, Independence Day commemorations were held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province, for the first time since 1980.

In 2022, Bulawayo hosted the national independence celebrations.