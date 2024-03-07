Ex-Airzim workers lose appeal

Chief Court Reporter

The Labour Court has thrown out an appeal by 300 former Air Zimbabwe workers who were challenging their retrenchment four years ago.

The workers who were sacked following the infamous Zuva Petroleum judgment in 2015, successfully challenged the decision at the Supreme Court in 2020 and were reinstated with full benefits.

However, the airliner placed them on unpaid leave. While they were on forced leave the airliner was placed under administration in terms of the Reconstruction of State Indebted Insolvent Companies Act Chapter 24:27.

The airliner then initiated a retrenchment process for the workers in March 2021 and paid them the minimum terminal benefits in terms of the Labour Act.

The workers challenged the decision before the National Employment Council for Air Transport Industry and lost. They took the matter up to the Labour Court on appeal.