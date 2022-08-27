Editorial Comment: Let’s build on our recent success in cricket

IN mid-July 2019, a dark cloud hung over domestic cricket when Zimbabwe became the first full member to be suspended by the International Cricket Council for third-party interference.

The decision came after the Sports and Recreation Commission, the organisation which registers all sporting associations in Zimbabwe, suspended the Zimbabwe Cricket board, and its acting managing director.

The country was barred from playing in international matches, funding was suspended and there were fears the sport was going ‘’to die a natural death’’ in Zimbabwe.

But, three months later, in October 2019 to be precise, that decision was overturned and Zimbabwe were reinstated as a full member of the ICC.

Many local cricket followers heaved a huge sigh of relief after we were allowed back into the world cricket family, and the opportunities came with that.

Fast forward to this year, the country is basking in glory after the senior men’s national team qualified for the T20 World Cup finals to be hosted by Australia, in October.

This came after the Chevrons, now under the guidance of former national team captain Dave Houghton, hosted and emerged as the overall winners of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B, in Bulawayo, last month.

The events of July 2019 were quickly forgotten as the country celebrated a new era for the game.

Huge crowds came to support the Chevrons as they negotiated their way to the T20 World Cup finals, after beating the Netherlands, in the final.

It was a spectacular sight with a vocal crowd of more than 10 000 local cricket fans, converging at Queens Sports Club, for the feast.

This was the dawn of a new era for Zimbabwe cricket and everyone could feel that there was a spring in the game’s step.

The country went on to successfully host Bangladesh, in three T20 series, which we won 2-1, towards the end of July, and at the beginning of this month, at Harare Sports Club.

The Chevrons went on to play three ODI matches against Bangladesh, which they also won 2-1.

It was a historic achievement as Zimbabwe managed to beat Bangladesh in an ODI series for the first time, in more than nine years.

This brought a lot of excitement among the local cricket fans as the Chevrons headed into the just-ended three ODI series against India at Harare Sports Club.

Unfortunately, India, who were touring Zimbabwe for the first time in six years, were too strong for us, as they whitewashed the Chevrons 3-0.

This was despite some heroics from the irreplaceable all-rounder Sikandar Raza, especially in the third and final match, which the Asians won by just 13 runs, on Monday.

Although the Chevrons were no match for the rampant ‘’Men in Blue’’, their defeat to India was expected and it did not dampen the spirits of the local cricket fans.

The supporters can now feel the good times are rolling back into one of the country’s favourite sporting disciplines which, three years ago, appeared to be on the brink of collapsing.

The sport of cricket is still alive and kicking in Zimbabwe, as witnessed by the recent events in Bulawayo and in the capital.

It has become fashionable, once again, for fans to go and watch the Chevrons in action.

It’s quite a colourful atmosphere and a beautiful advertisement of the picture which comes out, when we unite, for the cause of our nation.

The importance of the Chevrons is that they are an international sports team and their results are broadcast around the world.

The pictures from their encounters, especially fans having fun, either in Harare or Bulawayo, are also broadcast around the world.

Tomorrow, the Chevrons will plunge into another tough three ODI series against one of the world’s cricket powerhouses, Australia, in Townsville.

They are hoping to pull off another shock victory, like the way they recently did against Bangladesh, to show the whole world that we are still a force to reckon with in cricket.

This series might be relatively obscure but it means a lot to smaller Full Member nations like Zimbabwe, who have for so long struggled for opportunities to play countries like Australia, India and England in the past.

The cricket vibe is back in Zimbabwe and the onus is now on the Tavengwa Mukuhlani-led Zimbabwe Cricket leadership to keep the momentum going and to take the sport to a higher level.

It’s not a secret that cricket is the second most popular sport in Zimbabwe, behind football, despite it being labelled an ‘’elite sport’’.

The sport is also popular among the young kids in Harare’s high-density suburbs of Mbare, Highfield, Hatcliffe, Glen View and Mabvuku.

What Zimbabwe Cricket need to do is to spread the game to these places by building more facilities like the Takashinga Cricket Club in Highfield.

We need more Takashingas around the country.

We need to spread cricket to all the four corners of the country, taking the sport to the masses in Mzilikazi, Mpopoma, Magwegwe (in Bulawayo), Rimuka (in Kadoma), Sakubva (in Mutare), Mbizo and Amaveni (in Kwekwe), Mkoba and Mtapa (in Gweru) and Pfupajena (in Chegutu) for a positive growth and competitiveness of the sport in this country.

The resources are there and it’s all up to the Zimbabwe Cricket leadership to put their shoulders to the wheel and make sure cricket is accessible to all the kids in this country.

It surely can be done.