ED warns fence-sitters

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday said Zanu-PF National Assembly candidates sitting on the fence would be dismissed from the party if they are not devoted to its principles.

Addressing winning and losing Zanu-PF candidates in Harare, the Zanu-PF First Secretary said the party had democratised its primary elections, a move that saw many people contesting.

As a result, President Mnangagwa said, some of those who won reportedly had sinister motives, which he said would come to naught.

“I get intelligence that some of those who have won those primary elections have two minds,” he said.

“They have joined the Zanu-PF wagon using various tricks, money included to be elected with a possible view that once elected in Parliament they will come together and move a motion of impeachment.

“There are two things I would want those among you to know would happen. First, you must realise that the Constitution provides the basis of impeachment and such basis must be fulfilled before impeachment proceedings begin.

“Secondly, our Constitution provides an instrument to chuck out from Parliament any member whom we think is not Zanu-PF anymore. Saka iwe nemoyo wako, nengirozi yako, nemudzimu wako ziva paumire.”

President Mnangagwa said those elected should attach “uttermost importance” to the principles of the party and the interest of the masses.

“Our people aspire for a descent life, we as the party and its leadership must pledge to help achieve this,” he said.

“To do so, we must be willing to serve the people, to be servants of the people, to be loyal to the people and serve them wholeheartedly. I challenge us as the leadership and those elected to always realise that all power belongs to the people. The people will always take it away when they think it is necessary to take it away.”

He added: “The expectation is on us to deliver not only our party, but the multitudes of our people throughout the country and abroad. Let us commit and pledge to rebuild every facet of our country. We carry the hope of Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa said “empty talk and empty promises” would never take the country forward.

“You have to be consistent, hard workers and tackle issues that affect people the most,” he said.

“We must not draw back from the focus to improve the people’s standard of living. Economic development must now take the front seat in our national agenda.

“Politics must now be in the back seat. You as leaders need to be politically reliable, upright and trusted by the people. The days of absentee leaders and Members of Parliament must be a thing of the past.”

He said candidates should be able to explain the party’s policies and programmes as outlined in the manifesto.