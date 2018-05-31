VPs call for unity

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF members who contested in the party’s primary elections should reconcile and sell Zanu-PF to the electorate to win the harmonised elections slated for July 30, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said yesterday.

This comes as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga urged party cadres to emulate President Mnangagwa whom he said does not complain even when insulted and treated unfairly.

The two Zanu-PF Second Secretaries made the remarks while addressing a workshop organised by the party to unite candidates who won and lost in the primary elections.

Said VP Mohadi: “When we go into primary elections we are selling ourselves as individuals, but when that is over we sell Zanu-PF and we now have to campaign for Zanu-PF.

“I would like to encourage those who have lost that the competition and differences that you have with those people who contested you is over. Now you should come together and vote for Zanu-PF. Contradictions that we have should never be antagonistic because we are one.

“We all wanted to represent Zanu-PF. We hope that when you leave this auditorium you are going to bury the hatchet and work for Zanu-PF. If we reconcile as contestants definitely the nation is going to reconcile and heal. We have got only 60 days and it is not a long time. We need to go back and work.”

He said unity was vital and investors and those willing to re-engage with Zimbabwe wanted to do so in a peaceful environment.

He said the party would provide candidates with resources to campaign.

“Some of the candidates that have won don’t have the means with which to run around and sell Zanu-PF and its manifesto to the people,” VP Mohadi said.

“We have got enough resources and we are going to support them.”

VP Chiwenga said of President Mnangagwa: “Your President is a man who can endure pain and all kinds of insults because to him the party comes first and as individuals we come second. I say this because there are some who are complaining out there over primaries.

“Have you ever seen your leader complaining with all he has gone through? He puts the country first and that is why he has been elected to be our candidate.”

He said President Mnangagwa and his administration had achieved a lot in the past six months they have been in charge.

“Zimbabwe is now well known in every corner of the world and is poised for real growth,” VP Chiwenga said.

“The investment commitments which have come have exceeded $15 billion and should continue under his administration. He has sacrificed himself to be a servant of the people. He is going to head a strong Zanu-PF Team and cruising it to victory.”