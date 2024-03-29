Easter entertainment guide

Arts Reporter

high octane events have been lined up throughout the long weekend break with many people spoilt for choice this Easter.

While candles will be burning in the churches, merry-makers would be drowning in pleasure at several entertainment activities taking place in Harare, and beyond our borders.

With revellers taking time to wind down through music and dance, artistes and promoters are expected to cash in from the array of events lined up.

For the outdoor lovers, this holiday is the most opportune time to dress up, follow the crowd, and revel in music, dance and comedy.

Below is the long break guide:

Sunshine City Festival begins today

The two-day festival begins today with various artistes such as Jah Prayzah, Mookomba, ExQ, Jah Signal, Selmor Mtukudzi and Chillspot Family performing while tomorrow will see Killer T, Bazooker, Garry B, Master H, Bling 4 and Winky D among others.

The festival will also feature a football match and an Easter egg hunt for the children.

Jah Prayzah at Jongwe Corner,

Chinhoyi

After spending a day entertaining music lovers at the Sunshine City Festival, the contemporary musician Jah Prayzah will take his act to Jongwe Corner in Chinhoyi on Sunday. He will be supported by singer Sarungano, who has since carved his niche in mbira and is a versatile guitar player.

The show starts at 2pm.

Sarungano, real name Innocent Kufakunesu, is a product of Pakare Paye Arts Centre and was groomed by the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.

Jongwe Corner Harare hosts

Killer T and Holy Ten

Zimdancehall singer Killer T will share the stage with hip-hop artiste Holy Ten at Jongwe Corner in Harare this Sunday.Various local disc jockeys will back the two.

Bryan K launches album on April 1

Afro-fusion musician Bryan K is set to release his album on Monday at Greenwood Park in Harare.

The album, titled “God Over All Things”, was produced by J4E and will feature a stellar line-up of artistes including Kayflow, Banshee, and Kuda Rice. It will be a day to fellowship in hymnal songs, psalms, scriptures and choruses.

Gospel lovers can enjoy a day filled with entertainment as the launch promises to be a memorable celebration of music in the spirit of Easter. It kicks off at 2pm.

Reggae feat at Rangers Pub and Grill

Seasoned reggae sensation Mannex and Mo Familee are set to ignite Rangers Pub and Grill in Nkwisi Gardens, Westlea suburb, as they present a reggae show tomorrow at 7pm.

Reggae fanatics will be treated to some soothing conscious and dancehall vibes.

Family Easter Show

Just 12km from Ngezi Turf, families and friends will tomorrow throng Pamhazi Ngezi Resort for a show that will feature Sekuru vaMako (Boss Pumacol) Ndunge Yut, and Black Warrior. The musicians will be supported by Aldrino and Elato with DJ Money Talks and Raw Bee on decks.

Boat cruising and quad biking will be available.

Zimdancehall fanatics will be treated to their well-deserved share of song and dance.

Zim Cultural Musical Fiesta roars to life

Beyond the borders of Zimbabwe, HKD Boss Freeman, Trevor Dongo and DJ Levellz will tomorrow and on Sunday serenade music lovers, in Dallas, Texas in the US, where they will perform at the Zimbabwe cultural and musical festival.

Sunday will also be a “Gochi Gochi” day as Zimbabweans in Texas would be celebrating Easter in style.

Poptain in the UK for

Southern Africa Experience

Zimdancehall star Poptain is currently in the United Kingdom, where he is representing the country at the Southern African Music Experience event.

The event scheduled for tomorrow at Legacy Centre in Birmingham is being hosted by popular Zambian socialite Mutale Mwanza from 5pm- 2am.

Poptain, The Sheriff as he is affectionately, known will join other artistes from South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Botswana, Angola, Lesotho and Mozambique.

On Sunday he will host a meet and greet event with his fans at Magnet Centre Park.

Reps Theatre hosts stand-up comedy

Council of Clowns presents another night of laughter at Reps Theatre dishing out live stand-up comedy tomorrow at 6pm.

Featuring Jaysone Marikano, ACE, Mike, Munya, Tanya Alex and Takudzwa Mangodza on stage.

This is a night to relax and enjoy exciting jokes with friends and family.

Comedy goes to Chiredzi

A fusion of comedy and music is set to erupt at Triangle Country Club in Chiredzi tomorrow evening when Simuka Comedy and PO Box media collaborate on their national ‘Stand Up Comedy Tour’.

Chaperoning the wagon on the hilarious night will be Victor Mpofu, popularily known as Doc Vikela, and Admire Kuzhangaira, known in the comedy circles as Bhutisi, serving up copius doses of laughter.

Mpofu’s first show as a stand-up comedian was “Trust Me, I Am a Doctor” in 2014 which earned him the title ‘Doc’. From then he has never looked back.