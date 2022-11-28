Eagles set to unveil new sponsor

Sports Reporter

HARARE-BASED cricket franchise Eagles are set to unveil a new sponsor for the 2022-2023 season.

The team, which represents the Harare Metropolitan and Mashonaland Central provinces in first-class cricket, is linked with one of Zimbabwe’s leading building material and allied products supplier, Decor Builders Warehouse (DBW).

Eagles kicked off their campaign in the Logan Cup with no naming rights last week following the expiry of their one-year deal with Alliance Health.

The two parties chose not to renew their naming rights contract and the side had reverted to being known only as Eagles again.

Details of the new sponsorship deal will be availed at the launch in Harare tomorrow. Eagles made a solid start to the 2022/23 Logan Cup season with a 101-run victory against Southern Rocks on Sunday.

The news of Eagles sponsorship comes just days after rivals Mountaineers had agreed a naming rights deal with fast-moving consumer goods distributor Mega Market (Private) Limited.

The agreement means the side – which represents the Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces in local top-flight competitions – is now officially known as Mega Market Mountaineers for the remainder of the 2022/23 domestic season.

The team has also engaged the Willowton Group in another sponsorship deal that will see one of the edible oil and soaps producer’s brands featuring on the playing shirts.