Duo in court for kidnapping, indecently assaulting man

Lionel Chipunza (left) and Edwin Geni, who allegedly kidnapped a 24-year-old man and sexually abused him, arrive at the Harare Magistrates Courts yesterday.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

Two men who allegedly kidnapped a 24-year-old man and sexually assaulted him, have appeared in court.

Lionel Chipunza (40), who is employed at New Start HIV Testing Centre, and Edwin Geni (35), who is self-employed, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei charged with kidnapping and aggravated indecent assault. Only the High Court can grant bail on these charges.

They were remanded in custody to April 16 for routine remand.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on Wednesday last week at around 3pm, Chipunza in the company of three other workmates were conducting an HIV testing and awareness campaign at Candy Shopping Centre in Harare’s Southlea Park using a New Start motor vehicle.

The complainant decided to get tested and his details were captured. Chipunza then told him that they would conduct a programme for youths at Hopley Old Clinic and he was also welcome to attend.

The court heard on Friday at around 8 am Chipunza phoned the young man informing him to attend a drug awareness programme, and he duly compiled.

Chipunza then approached him to get to know him better and he was told that the complainant held a driver’s licence. Chipunza promised to get him a job as a driver.

Chipunza asked the complainant to go and see his young brother at the Blue Complex in Hopley since he is in the transport business and he agreed. However, the young brother never showed up as it was getting late the complainant decided toreturn home.

But Chipunza persuaded the complainant to wait a little bit longer and almost immediately a Honda Fit arrived with two males on board.

Chipunza and Geni bundled the complainant into the car being driven by another unidentified accused who is still at large and they drove towards Chipunza’s house.

Upon arrival, Chipunza and Geni allegedly dragged the complainant into Chipunza’s house and then locked the door from inside.

Geni left the complainant behind with the other two and Chipunza openly told the complainant that he was gay and he forced him to drink a pill at knifepoint which made him drowsy.

Chipunza then laid the complainant on a couch and sexually assaulted him after threatening to stab him if he shouted for help.

After the act, Chipunza accompanied the complainant to board a kombi to Southlea Park where he stayed.

Soon after arrival, the complainant proceeded to Southlea Park police base where he made a report. He was also medically examined.