Rufaro suspended, set for re-inspection

Curtworth Masango-Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has suspended the use of Rufaro Stadium pending re-inspection by the First Instance Board, which is responsible for venue inspection and certification in the country.

Rufaro was re-opened for the first time since 2019 when CAPS United hosted Bikita Minerals last Thursday and hosted three other matches over the Easter weekend, including Yadah v Dynamos, CAPS United v Arenel Movers and Herentals v FC Platinum.

However, the venue has been excluded from this weekend’s Week 5 programme amid reports that work has to be done on the faulty turnstiles which caused the delays, especially on Thursday which resulted in winding queues after the match had already started.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said the homologation of Rufaro was temporary and the venue was set for re-inspection before more matches could be staged there.

“The homologation was temporary and the stadium was set for re-inspection by the FBI,” she said.

Dynamos will be forced to look for a new home for their match against bogey side, Bulawayo Chiefs while Yadah are hoping that their Heart Stadium will be approved today.

Week 5 fixtures

Saturday: Arenel Movers vs Bikita Minerals (Luveve), FC Platinum vs CAPS United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba vs Herentals (Nyamhunga), GreenFuel vs Ngezi Platinum (GreenFuel Arena), Yadah vs Simba Bhora (tba)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds vs Chicken Inn (Sakubva), Highlanders vs Chegutu Pirates (B/F), Hwange v TelOne (Colliery), Dynamos vs Bulawayo Chiefs (TBA)