Duo granted bail after pointing firearm and assaulting Madzibaba Moses

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Two Harare men who are facing allegations of pointing a firearm and assaulting prominent prophet Madzibaba Moses have been granted bail.

The duo, Elvis Borerwi and Tafadzwa Matoro who were represented by Mr Kingston Mukanganwi and Mr Kudakwashe Munyoro were freed on $100 000 each.

As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to continue residing at their given addresses and not to interfere with State witnesses.

They appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Noticia Shenje.

Allegations are that Matoro and the complainant are not related but came from the same rural area and used to attend the same church.

It is alleged that on February 21, at around 5am, Madzibaba Moses embarked on conducting some house prayers for his church members in Highfield, Southerton, Lochinvar, Kambuzuma and Warren Park1, Harare.

He was moving in a convoy of three vehicles with seven of his followers.

It is said that they went to their first port of call at a house in Warren Park 1 where Rodrick Madzima resides and made some prayers. The address is three houses from Matoro’s cousin’s residence.

As they were leaving Madzima’s house, they met Matoro who was driving his vehicle and they exchanged greetings and discussed a few issues.

During that period, the accused was phoning his cousin Borerwi.

Madzibaba Moses and his team later went to another house in the same location where they prayed for Moreblessing Muriva.

As they were leaving Muriva’s house, they met Matoro again who was driving his vehicle and he signaled him to stop.

Madzibaba Moses complied and Matoro stopped his vehicle.

Matoro and Borerwi started shouting and insulting Madzibaba Moses, accusing him of being a witch and causing his downfall.

It is alleged that the pair accused Madzibaba Moses of throwing some goblins at his uncle’s house in Warren Park.

Later on, as the complainant was along 6″ Avenue in Warren Park, he saw Matoro parking his vehicle in the company of his cousin Borerwi.

They both came out of their vehicle and went on to confront Madzibaba Moses who was about to get into his car.

Borerwi grabbed the complainant and dragged him out of the car and shoved him, threatening to kill him.

During the scuffle, Matoro then went to his vehicle and took his CZ Vzor pistol serial number 159230 which he cocked and pointed at the complainant but his followers swiftly reacted and disarmed the accused person and he drove away.

The complainant reported the matter to police in Warren Park and handed over the accused’s pistol to the police.