Zimbabwe impressed by Iran health model

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga join other leaders signing the plaque to officially open the Iran Food and Drug Administration exhibition.

Mukudzei Chingwere in Tehran, Iran

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has been impressed by Iran’s health model marked by highly industrialised pharmaceutical capacity and a complete complement of the latest global leading medical specialities and will seek to tap from this example to improve systems back home.

VP Chiwenga is here at the invitation of the Iranian Government and his tour of duty has so far seen him partaking in bilateral and economic corporation-boosting engagements. The health services have also been high on his engagements.

Iran, just like Zimbabwe, is under Western-imposed economic sanctions with theirs stretching for over four decades but the Islamic Republic has seized the opportunity created by this forced isolation to create its own capacities and to wean itself from foreign reliance.

Zimbabwe, which seeks to grow its economy to an upper middle-income economy by 2030 as espoused by President Mnangagwa, appreciates the important role of local industrialisation and is pacing up with a national pharmaceutical strategy through which the country seeks to manufacture its medical consumables as well as targeting the export market.

There is thus no better way to achieve this than tapping from a country described by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a healthcare regional leader.

“We had the privilege to meet with the various syndicates in the pharmaceutical industry yesterday where we got a glimpse of the size of the industry here,” said VP Chiwenga addressing the Iran Food and Drug Administration exhibition.

“I am told that there are over 120 companies that are involved in manufacturing various pharmaceutical products, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Pharmaceutical Products.

“We also appreciate the level of investment made into the industry and maintenance of high standards comparable to other pharmaceutical industries which do not have the illegal sanctions that this country has. We are in the same situation that you are in, as our country is also under these illegal sanctions, therefore we have lessons and experiences to share.

“We are looking forward to increased cooperation between our friendly nations following the signing of our Memorandum of Understanding here in Tehran yesterday in pharmaceuticals, medical education and medical equipment among others. The opening ceremony of the Iran Food and Drug Administration exhibition of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education is yet another milestone that showcases the capacities and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s medical industry,” he said.

Speaking at the exhibition, attended by several other invited countries, Minister Einollahi said his country is open to collaborations and sharing of technology with other countries.

“We are ready to exchange our technology with other countries, especially Zimbabwe,” said Minister Einollahi.

“We had a great meeting with Vice President Chiwenga. This friendship (between Zimbabwe and Iran) really matters to us. The knowledge vases cooperation was made possible by the support and advice we received from our Supreme leader.

“We want to reach 100 percent that is to be able to manufacture everything we use in our hospitals. We want full-scale sufficiency. We want to focus on quality. If something is produced in Iran it should be of top quality,” said Minister Einollahi.