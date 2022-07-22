Dubai investor sets sights on Parirenyatwa hospital

22 Jul, 2022 - 16:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Dubai investor sets sights on Parirenyatwa hospital

The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter
Zimbabwe’s quest to attain international best practices in the health sector could get a boost after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) billionaire Mr Shaji Ul Mulk inquired about the possibility of revamping Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

After touring the facility this afternoon, the UAE-based tycoon has requested the hospital authorities to write a report on areas they feel they can collaborate.

Mr Mulk has shown interest in injecting capital to boost areas like laboratory facilities, radiology amenities, and pharmacy services.

“We run a chain of diagnostic centres and labs in Dubai. We had a good discussion with the President and the Vice President to bring that expertise here.

“So we are looking forward to doing that. We are waiting for the report now once we have received the report we will decide,” said Mr Mulk.

