Former Gems coach Lloyd Makunde joins Namibia national team

22 Jul, 2022 - 16:07 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Sports Reporter
FORMER Gems coach Lloyd Makunde has joined Namibia national netball team as one of the assistant coaches.

Makunde posted on Facebook yesterday about the new development.

He was in charge of the Zimbabwe senior national netball team when the Gems qualified for the 2019 World Cup and took charge of the team at the global tournament.

Zimbabwe had an incredible maiden appearance at the World Cup in Liverpool when finishing in position eight out of 16 countries.

He was relieved of his duties early this year, with Ropafadzo Mutsauki, who was his assistant taking over the role of head coach.

Makunde is already in Namibia ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers due to take place in Pretoria, South Africa.

