Dominant Lions crowned NPL T20 Blast champions

Sports Reporter

THE curtain came down on the domestic NPL T20 Blast at the weekend as Lions were crowned champions after edging out Westside by three runs in a nail-biting final at Harare Sports Club.

Kudakwashe Macheka defended eight runs off the last over, which included two run-outs, to give the academy side the title after they had batted first and put on 170/7.

Westside failed to go over the line after they were stopped at 167/9 at the end of their allotted 20 overs. They were sailing along at 155/4 until Lions struck twice in the 18th over, bowled by Nkosilathi Nungu, to seize the initiative.

First, Tinashe Muchawaya, gifted a life the previous ball, holed out a catch to Bright Phiri at third man after hitting 19 from 13 balls, and then a throw by Brad Evans from deep mid-wicket saw opening batter Clive Chitumba run out while attempting a second run.

He had scored a brilliant 68 off 47 balls, with seven fours, and his dismissal left Westside needing 13 runs off the last two overs to claim the silverware.

Evans took the penultimate over which he bowled brilliantly, giving away only five runs and in the process having Victor Nyauchi caught at the wicket for a golden duck.

Lions completed a perfect campaign in which they won all their NPL T20 Blast matches.

NPL T20 Blast final scorecard

Lions won by three runs

Lions – 170-7 in 20 overs (Clive Madande 46, Aliakbar Hamid 33, Johnathan Campbell 21; Tendai Chatara 3/10, Donald Tiripano 2/28, John Masara 1/21)

Westside – 167-9 in 20 overs (Clive Chitumba 68, Kevin Kasuza 37, Tinashe Muchawaya 19; Brad Evans 2/20, Kudakwashe Macheka 2/31, Marshal Takodza 1/15)