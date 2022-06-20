Maroto, Sweswe in Switzerland for FIFA legends training

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALLERS Union of Zimbabwe executive members Norman Maroto and Thomas Sweswe are in Switzerland for the FIFA educational programme, The Next 90, which is meant for former footballers.

The former Dynamos players are part of the 35 former players drawn across the world and taking part in the first edition of the course meant to empower former players in their second careers.

The one-year programme began in January with virtual lessons and the retired footballers are now meeting in Zurich for physical lessons.

The programme aims to provide former female and male footballers with the skills, tools and confidence they need to succeed in the next stages of their lives after they have hung up their boots and is organised by the FIFA Legends and their partner, the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

According to FIFA, the programme with seven modules is taking a practical approach to learning, this inaugural edition of The Next 90 comprises seven modules and runs for ten months. It will come to an end with an in-person session in December 2022, where the participants will show what they have learned during the programme and will present a final project to mark the start of their second careers.

The Next 90 programme is aimed at former players with at least one international cap to their name and a good command of English, both written and spoken.

List of participants:

AKA Margaret (Papua New Guinea), AKIDE Mercy (Nigeria), AL HAMMADI Abdulbaset (United Arab Emirates), ANGEL Juan Pablo (Colombia), BLAKELY Luke (Antigua and Barbuda), BROWN-FINNIS Rachel (England), BYRNE Emma (Republic of Ireland), CAHILL Tim (Australia), CAMPBELL Sol (England), CAPOBIANCO Renata (Brazil), CICHERO Gabriel (Venezuela), FADL Mohamed (Egypt), FAY Gemma (Scotland), GEORGES Laura (France), HENNING Josephine (Germany), HENRIQUEZ Astor (Honduras), HERBERT Ricki (New Zealand), LALAS Alexi (USA), LLOYD Carli (USA), MACHON Martin (Guatemala), MAROTO Norman (Zimbabwe), MELGAR Pablo (Guatemala), MPENZA Mbo (Belgium), O’REILLY Heather (USA), PARANJODY Patrick (Singapore), PARRAGUIRRE Romina (Chile), PEREZ Ricardo (Colombia), REED Douglas (England), SANGALA James (Malawi), SIMIC Julia (Germany), SSENINDE Jean (Uganda), SWESWE Thomas (Zimbabwe), WEN Sun (China PR), YUSUF Ayisat (Nigeria).