Domestic tourism drives festive season receipts

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Positive results were recorded from the targeted campaigns to boost the country’s tourism sector as the number of visitors to the local resorts grew significantly during the festive season on the back of a rise in domestic tourism.

Zimbabwe is targeting a US$5 billion tourism industry by 2025 which is anchored on the growth of domestic tourism, Zimbabweans visiting their own tourist attractions and getting to know their country.

As such, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has been on a drive to promote the country’s tourism sites to citizens and last year rolled out campaigns which sought to endorse local tourism and enhance the festive season experience for both locals and the diaspora.

The launch of the domestic tourism festive season campaign alone drew an attendance of about 28 000 local people from across the country.

Giving an analysis of the campaign results on Friday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said the high numbers were an indication that local people were eager to explore the rich cultural and natural heritage of their homeland.

“The Domestic Tourism Festive Season Campaign showcased a vibrant tapestry of attendance, providing a shaded insight into the diverse provinces of Zimbabwe.

“The campaign generated substantial attendance across provinces, showcasing the interest and engagement of the local population.

“The Meet and Greet Campaign efficiently facilitated visitor arrivals and disseminated crucial information. The statistics reveal a positive trend in domestic tourism during the festive season, indicating the effectiveness of the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, ZTA, and other stakeholders.”

There was also increased traffic at ports of entries from December 21 to January 2 with a total of 22 783 entries.

Beitbridge facilitated the highest number of entries at 87 697, while Victoria Falls International Airport received 26 206 and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport 25 147 arrivals.

Local hotels recorded an increased occupancy rate with the biggest block of occupants being locals.

“Victoria Falls, with a consistent average occupancy of 60 percent, stands as a testament to its perennial allure. The juxtaposition of this against the resort area average of 44 percent paints a vivid picture of the destination’s magnetic appeal.

“The daily average occupancy trends also reveal how Victoria Falls performed above other resort regions during the festive season.

“Domestic clientele was the most frequent in the resort areas this festive season. Interestingly this was also the case in Victoria Falls whose hotels are often frequented by foreign clientele,” said Minister Rwodzi.

Kariba, the Eastern Highlands, and Masvingo also contributed to the collective festive season average of 44 percent. According to the figures, Victoria falls reported a 4 percent increase in hotel occupancy from 56 percent in 2022 to 60 percent in 2023. Of the occupants recorded, 81 percent were local while 19 percent were foreigners.

While hotels in Kariba recorded a decline in occupancy to 34 percent from 45 percent, all visitors were locals during this festive season.

The Eastern Highlands had a 42 percent occupancy during the period under review with 93 percent being locals and only 7 percent being foreign visitors.

Masvingo hotels also had an increase in occupancy to 41 percent from 39 percent and all were local occupants.

There was also a notable increase in visitors to resorts by locals during the festive period. Some of the major resorts visited included Lake Chivero, where 5 700 people visited between December 25 and January 1.

Hillside Dams in Bulawayo recorded 4 458 visitors during the same period while Mazowe Dam resort received 5 870 visitors. Other popular resorts visited included Kumusha Resort in Mashonaland East and Mt Hampden in Mashonaland West, Caravan Park and Tugwi Mukosi in Masvingo, Vumba in Manicaland as well as Palawani Resort and Whitewaters Village Escape in Midlands.

There was also a rise in visitors to parks, museums, and monuments across the country where 46 227 visitors were recorded.

“From the rugged terrains of Matopos National Park to the cultural tapestry of the National Railways Museum, and the majestic Great Zimbabwe Monuments, the visitor statistics unveil an intimate communion with the nation’s heritage. The figures, while indicative, underscore the commitment of Zimbabweans to explore and cherish their historical and natural wonders,” said Minister Rwodzi.

Zimbabweans also attended festivals during the festive season such as the Kadoma Festival which attracted an estimated 4 000 people, the Cookout Festival with 5000, Lake Harvest Bash with 3000, Bindura Arts Festival in Shamva with 1500 among others.

“The high occupancies in resort areas, particularly in Victoria Falls, reflect a growing interest in local travel destinations. Overall, these campaigns have contributed significantly to the promotion and growth of domestic tourism in Zimbabwe,” said the Minister.