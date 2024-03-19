Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera (centre) speaks to the Permanent Secretary in her ministry Dr Beaullah Chirume (second from right) while her deputy Dingumuzi Phuti ( left) looks on during a tour of the Women Information Communication Technology (ICT) conference in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald correspondent

THE digital economy thrives on inclusivity and to ensure this by 2030 needs everyone on board especially women, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera, said yesterday.

Speaking at the Women ICT conference in Harare, Minister Mavetera said her Ministry was actively promoting women’s participation in ICT.

“We are reviewing our board appointments to ensure we are champions for women in technology. Existing initiatives like Women in ICT are fostering leadership roles for women and driving innovation. The Ministry is committed to the nationwide distribution of computers and digital devices.

“Our partnership with ICDL is crucial for enhancing digital literacy among women and girls. The Computer Society of Zimbabwe is a valuable partner in realising the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 vision and their focus on infrastructure, skills development and fostering a knowledge-based economy aligns perfectly with our goals.”

Minister Mavetera said the computer society was actively participating in Government programmes and national committees making them a vital contributor. The Ministry was committed to supporting all women’s programmes that propelled the digital economy agenda.

“President Mnangagwa’s vision is all-encompassing and to achieve it, we must ensure women have equal opportunities in ICT,” Minister Mavetera said.

“Government initiatives and the support of organisations like the Computer Society of Zimbabwe are crucial. While affirmative action empowers women, it should never compromise performance and women leaders must be role models, proving their capabilities and inspiring others.

“We recognise the challenges hindering access to the digital economy, such as limited connectivity and expensive devices. Open communication with network operators is key and we engage with them regularly, addressing consumer needs and promoting service quality.”

Minister Mavetera said to ensure affordable devices, the Ministry was attracting investors to set up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe.

“We also welcome new players in the sector, fostering healthy competition and consumer choice. However, these new players must comply with regulations and obtain licences from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.”

“By working together, we can bridge the digital divide and empower women to lead Zimbabwe’s technological future,” she said.