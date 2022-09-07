Devolution funds channelled to life-changing projects

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Using devolution funds, Rural District Councils (RDCs) have embarked on a massive agricultural boosting drive aimed at increasing productivity among rural farmers.

Provinces across the country have been implementing life-changing projects that permeate all facets of life as part of the devolution revolution being championed by President Mnangagwa.

This is in line with his thrust to initiate development that leaves no one behind, and that will also reach every corner of the country.

Devolution seeks to ensure that provinces harness resources in their respective regions to have above US$3000 GDP, in line with the country’s 2013 Constitution and has been given form and life by the Second Republic.

In an interview, authorities of the councils said devolutions funds are playing a crucial role in improving agriculture although there are other notable infrastructural developments throughout the country.

Mhondoro Ngezi RDC Planner Mr Sithole Timothy said the council is in the process of constructing boreholes in the area to enable communities to do horticulture which is currently sustaining most of the villagers.

“Devolution funds are critical in improving people’s livelihoods. We are doing a lot of projects here to improve people’s lives.

“Horticulture is the main agricultural project which is sustaining the communities. We have a budget which stretches to 32 boreholes and we are going to construct two in each ward. We are doing this to improve agriculture which is a critical area in national food security,” he said.

Mutasa RDC Agricultural and natural resources officer Mr Kenneth Zenda said farming is critical in rural communities hence a need to transform it so that it benefits the communities.

He said devolution funds are assisting communities to get water for irrigation and construction of warehouses which are targeted to ensure that farmers’ produce are sold and kept in a safe place.

“We are doing a lot to assist farmers. Plans are underway to construct a warehouse for the farmers who sell their agricultural produce on roadsides.

“Those people need a decent place to sell their produce. We want farmers to have their crops centralised so that they won’t be short-changed by middlemen.

“We also have dairy produce market which is currently running and the council is assisting the farmers using devolution funds so that the community milk collection centre is constructed.

“Mutasa have many rivers and most of our farmers here are doing agricultural production in the Honde valley using irrigation, “he said.

Mr Zenda also said fish farming business is a critical sector in which devolution funds will also be directed, adding that over 500 farmers will be joining fish farming to sustain their families.

Nyaminyami RDC Environmental expert Mr John Sikurukumwe said devolutions funds are assisting them in drilling boreholes and construction of smaller dams to improve fishing and farming in the area.

“Most of the funds were channelled to road infrastructure, schools and clinics but we have small scale programs in agriculture such as banana plantations.

“Communities are doing the work in collaboration with the council using devolution funds, we are drilling boreholes and constructing small dams so that they get water to grow their crops.

“Our farmers get trained on livestock production and we have partners who assist us in finding markets,” he said.

National food self-sufficiency is a key goal of the Government’s economic blueprint, which identifies food security and nutrition as key drivers of economic revival.

Devolution funds are changing the face of communities across the country.

Local authorities are encouraged to use devolution funds for capital expenditure to increase investment and infrastructural development, with a view to achieving NDS1 and Vision 2030.

Devolution funds are filling a social development gap which local authorities could not finance due to low revenue collections and general incompetence especially by MDC-run councils.

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted economic activities in most communities and local authorities were not spared, resulting in some councils failing to fund capital projects including construction of clinics.

However, the devolution agenda that was operationalised by the Second Republic has transformed communities, improving social amenities including construction of clinics, classroom blocks and provision of clean water. Under the Government’s devolution agenda, a slice of the budget for capital development is handed over to local authorities. The reasoning is that the communities have definite priorities for their areas to develop.