DeMbare reward long-serving player

GROUP LEADER . . . Last season’s Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up Frank Makarati has been given the captain’s armband at Dynamos ahead of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership football season

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS head coach Herbert “Jompano’’ Maruwa says the decision to pick Emmanuel Jalai as the club’s first vice-captain was influenced by the diminutive fullback’s exemplary character on and off the pitch and the long service that he has rendered to the Premiership football club.

The 24-year-old will deputise Frank Makarati, who was also confirmed as the new captain after taking over the arm-band from Partson Jaure who left the club recently after his contract was not renewed.

Recent signing, Kevin Njabulo Moyo, is third in the new hierarchy, as the second vice-captain.

Makarati, who was one of the two vice-captains under Jaure in the previous set up, was the natural choice to take over the captaincy.

DeMbare coach Maruwa, who also had an input in the appointments, yesterday said the club had made the right choices.

“I think Frank was an obvious choice because he was the vice-captain in the previous set up. As a club we value his contributions and his leadership capabilities.

“It’s good for continuity and we wish him well,” said Maruwa.

The Glamour Boys’ coach also spoke glowingly of Jalai, a known workhorse in the DeMbare defence. His work ethic, despite his small stature and the never-say-die mentality, has won him many hearts among the DeMbare faithful.

For a club that has experienced probably the highest turnover of players in the last four years, Jalai, who arrived at Dynamos in 2019, is the longest-serving member among the current crop of players.

Jalai arrived at Dynamos virtually an unknown quantity after he was roped in by previous head coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe during one of the most difficult phases for the club.

He had signed his first professional contract with How Mine as a fresh-faced teenager the previous season after impressing in a month-long trial stint.

But, he didn’t kick a ball in the domestic Premiership then as the team’s franchise was sold to Harare City, just weeks before the season started.

He returned to his parent club Aces Youth Soccer Academy from where he was seconded to giants CAPS United along with some of his academy teammates — Kelvin Ndebele, Nicholas Guyo and Tinotenda Chiunye.

They were registered for the 2018 season but he could not get the breakthrough and he reverted back to the academy where Chigowe picked him and gave him the chance at the big stage.

Jalai has not disappointed and, ahead of his third season in the top-flight league, he finds himself in leadership position at the Harare giants who celebrate their 60th anniversary this year.

“Jalai needs no introduction. We felt he was the right candidate for the vice-captaincy because he is one of the longest-serving members in this group of players that we have.

“He has served the club quite well, he is disciplined and is a good fellow, all-round. He has the qualities and he understands the culture of the club quite well,” said Maruwa.

The DeMbare coach also explained the appointment of former Zimbabwe international Moyo as the second vice-captain. The centreback, who turns 30 years next month, was signed by the Glamour Boys from Bulawayo Chiefs two months ago.

“Kevin is an experienced player. No one can doubt his leadership qualities. He has won titles with FC Platinum and has played topflight football in South Africa and in Zambia. He also played for the national team and that experience and the qualities that he possesses are key for the balance that we want,” said Maruwa.

Moyo, along with his twin brother Elvis, are some of the key signings made by Dynamos during the January transfer window.

The siblings have played together at FC Platinum, Chippa United in South Africa and most recently at Bulawayo Chiefs.

Kevin Moyo is the most experienced of the two, having played for the Zimbabwe national team as well, with six caps under his belt.

He is coming as a direct replacement for former Dynamos captain Jaure, who was denied a fresh deal by the Glamour Boys following the expiry of his contract last season.

With two league titles and two other major silverwares under his belt, Kevin Moyo is expected to bring a wealth of experience to the Glamour Boys.

He was part of the trailblazing FC Platinum side that won their first league title in 2017.

He went on to win a second the following season in 2018. Previously he had also lifted the Chibuku Super Cup in 2014 and the Castle Challenge Cup, again with FC Platinum.

Kevin Moyo played in the prestigious CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup competitions with the Zvishavane platinum miners. But after winning two league titles with the platinum miners, who have gone on to make it a four-feat, he decided to cross the borders and joined South Africa’s Chippa United, who were under the tutelage of his former coach at FC Platinum, Norman Mapeza, in 2019.

He left under acrimonious circumstances in 2020 and went on to play in Zambia. Upon his return home, he was part of the Bulawayo Chiefs squad that won their maiden piece of silverware, the Chibuku Super Cup, and finished seventh last season.

Kevin Moyo has a new challenge to help the Glamour Boys end the title drought that has stretched from 2014.

Dynamos have set up their last training camp in Beitbridge this week.

They played a practice game against First Division side Dulivhadzimu Football Club at the weekend and won 2-0, courtesy of goals either half by Emanuel Paga and 19-year-old Junior Makunike.

Maruwa believes the victory was a confidence booster as they wrap-up their pre-season preparations. DeMbare have played no less than seven pre-season practice games to date and the coaches are satisfied.

He also said the camp in Beitbridge offered an opportunity for bonding and team building after DeMbare signed almost half of their new squad during the January window in preparation for the 2023 season.

“This training camp is important in many ways. It’s all about team building, bonding, instilling the club’s philosophy to the players, discussing our expectations and the way we want to play this season and most importantly teaching the players the culture of the club,” said Maruwa.

“So this trip really brought us together as one family and we would want the unity to continue at all levels. Beitbridge was a good choice because the conditions are almost similar to what we expect in Hwange where we are going to play our opening game of the season. We have a very good squad and with the help of the technical team, I am sure the guys will be ready for the season by the time we play Hwange.”